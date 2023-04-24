Google Bard can now write and debug software code





However, a little late in the game, Google is adding new features to its artificial intelligence-powered Large Language Model (LLM) chatbot Bard, making every effort to put it on par with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

In addition to helping users break writer’s block, such as providing creative leads to stories, writing formal resumes, and helping craft keynote speeches, Bard It can even help children understand complex subjects in simple, understandable language for adults and children.

Now, the search engine giant has improved Bard to help programmers write software code and easily translate code from one language to another. The code can also be explained to the user line by line, saving time debugging the application software to eliminate errors.

“Bard can assist with programming and software development tasks such as code generation, debugging, and code explanation. We launch these capabilities in over 20 programming languages, including C++, Go, Java, Javascript, Python, and Typescript. And it’s easy to export.No need to copy and paste Python code into Google Colab.Bard can also help you create functions for Google Sheets,” said group product manager at Google Research. One Paige Bailey said:

On top of that, Bard can intuitively understand your application’s code, optimize your code, and make it more efficient.

Also, if the code doesn’t work as intended, the user can ask Bard to fix it again and try to run the application code again.

This significantly reduces the time it takes to code and debug an application or solution to a user interface problem in a client company’s program or software compared to current procedures that perform several levels of checks. can be shortened. Through multiple teams of coders, testers, and debugs.

In the coming weeks and months, Google plans to expand Bard’s availability to more global regions to test AI chatbot models and also add new features.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity and more, exclusively at onDH Tech.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/business/technology/google-bard-can-now-write-software-codes-debug-1212461.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos