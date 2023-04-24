Lost and Found in Translation: Is AI Ready to Replace Human Translators?





Machine translation has been around for a while, but OpenAI’s ChatGPT, GPT-4, and similar large-scale language models are already helping the language industry in many ways, including reducing human involvement in translation and localization. is starting to confuse

GPT-4, the successor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, is a service based on LLM (Large Scale Language Model) technology. LLM is a type of language model trained to predict the probability of the next word in a sequence of words given the previous word in the sequence.

In contrast, solutions such as DeepL, Google NMT and ModernMT are based on a technique called NMT (Neural Machine Translation). NMT analyzes the words in a sentence and provides users with the most accurate counterpart in another language based on previous words. from.

But can models and solutions for such large-scale language models take over completely from human translators?

A 2020 study by Google Deep Learning researchers shows that NMT has nearly surpassed human-level translation. This means that the technology is very close to peaking.

GPT-4 can reduce localization and translation costs by up to 50% compared to current machine translation (MT) solutions. Additionally, heavy use of GPT-4 by language companies could reduce project turnaround times and reduce costs, experts argue.

Reduce costs by up to 80% using GPT-4, according to Milengo, a localization and translation services provider that works with over 400 companies worldwide to offer products that combine machine translation solutions with human expertise There are examples that can be reduced.

However, this technique also has drawbacks.

One of them is that GPT-4’s translation quality analysis of technical texts shows lower scores than neural machine translation (NMT) models, explains Roman Kotzsch, CEO of Milengo.

“Although it is more fluent, it has a slightly higher rate of mistranslations. However, combined with NMT, it can significantly increase translation productivity,” Kotzsch tells The Recursive.

Additionally, customers don’t mind using a machine translation solution for their personal needs, but have much higher expectations of quality when it comes to corporate translation.

“In other words, customers feel satisfied with the quality of Google Translate and DeepL when it comes to translating personal emails and chats. The terminology aspect and the requirements for error-freeness are much higher, so poor translation quality as a company automatically hurts your brand,” Kotzsch adds.

Both NMT and LLM types of models use neural network architectures and are trained using large amounts of data, but have different purposes and applications. For translation, LLM is not as good as the NMT solution because translations are not always accurate.

So he emphasizes that you can be more productive by using NMT first for accurate translation and later polishing the text with LLM.

Human touch is still required to verify accuracy and ensure sensitivity

However, despite the potential of GPT-4 and other LLMs, human translators are still needed to verify final translation accuracy and ensure cultural sensitivity. AI translation can also be subject to bias depending on the dataset used during the training process.

For veteran translator Katarina Pavicevic, ChatGPT and GPT-4 may eventually replace humans, but that remains unlikely at this point.

“Language is not only translating words, but also capturing the cultural nuances, idioms and context of a message. can be accurately conveyed,” Pavičević told The Recursive.

Another advantage of human translators is their ability to adapt to different writing styles and voices. Machine translation, on the other hand, can produce jerky or unnatural translations. This is because AI language models are based on statistical patterns rather than a true understanding of the language.

For Skopje-based content writer and translator Maja Popovska, these very factors ensure that AI will not replace writers and translators anytime soon.

“It seems to raise fears that AI may rise and replace writers and translators, but it is not realistic, at least not in the near future. There’s no denying that any AI tool will do a decent job at translating text from one language to another, but one thing to keep in mind is that it reflects the tone of the text itself, and the reader’s perception of it. It’s the human factor that evokes emotion,” Popovska told The Recursive.

Finally, human translators can make judgments and decisions based on their own knowledge and experience. They are able to identify potential errors and ambiguities in the source text and correct them accordingly, but machine translation lacks this human touch and is prone to errors and misunderstandings. , points out Popovska and Pavicevic.

Other issues preventing companies from fully replacing human translations with GPT-4 include issues such as legal issues, fact checking, and output bias.

“Human translators are still needed to verify accuracy and ensure the cultural sensitivity of the final translation. It can be affected,” warns Kotzsch, adding that despite the high degree of process automation, Milengo has always placed great importance on human expertise.

What language companies in an industry worth more than $26 billion can profit from using GPT-4 and similar models is to make translation output culturally relevant through human editing, fact-checking, and cultural adaptation. Focus on making it relevant and unique. Experts agree.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therecursive.com/lost-and-found-in-translation-is-ai-ready-to-replace-human-translators/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos