St. Louis Launches Tech Week to Showcase Regional Innovation





St. Louis’ first Tech Week kicks off Monday morning with a series of panels, tours, demonstrations, meetups, and other events designed to highlight the region’s many tech-related industries.

Organizers see this as a great opportunity to showcase the depth of the St. Louis area’s technology and innovation scene.

Emily Hemingway, Executive Director of Tech STL, one of Tech Weeks’ main organizers, says the data economy affects everything. It’s our chance to allow disruptors, creators, and innovators to take to the streets and tell this story about all the great things happening in St. Louis.

Over the next five days, her organization estimates that as many as 5,000 people will attend more than 40 events scheduled at dozens of venues in both Missouri and Illinois. These cover areas that regional leaders have voiced in recent years, such as agricultural technology and geospatial, but also areas that Hemingway has described as promising, such as augmented reality and robotics.

The most important aspect of Hemingway’s multi-week event is that there is no entry fee, although some panels and meetups have already sold out of virtual tickets.

That was a very important priority for us, Hemingway said. The reason we have Tech Week is to revitalize our community. It’s so that the door can be opened to let anyone into the room who feels they can benefit from being there.

Bob Olwig, Head of Global Partner Alliance for World Wide Technology, said the week-long event will also serve as a way to visually connect people and innovations happening across a variety of technology and data-dependent sectors. .

I don’t know if we get together all the time to share our experiences.

Tech Week offers an opportunity to change that, especially for key sectors where regional leaders want growth over the next decade, said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc.

He said this is a key inflection point that highlights what we have been doing and what our strategies are for successfully moving forward. It is one of the few metropolitan areas in the country with real plans to foster the growth of other industries.

It comes at a time when the region needs more skilled workers. The Hemingways organization estimates that there are over 38,000 unfilled technical job vacancies.

Essentially, she said, we need to double our tech workforce. There aren’t enough people going through the technical training pipeline to fill these jobs.

According to Olwig, jobs aren’t just at major tech companies.

All businesses are becoming technology businesses, he said. The need for technicians, programmers, engineers, and architects will only grow over time.

Events like Tech Week draw more attention to available jobs, but for those living in the St. Louis area and beyond, they may not be as prominent as they need to be, Olwig added. rice field.

Hemingway said the region is poised to become a leader in technology, especially since this week’s event is three times bigger than organizers originally expected. She said she was going to

She said if we weren’t talking about it, if we weren’t celebrating it, people wouldn’t know.

