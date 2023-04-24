Google’s Bard AI Takes on GitHub Copilot and Amazon CodeWhisperer





Google has added code generation and debugging capabilities to its generative AI product called Bard AI, in response to competing products from Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot and Amazon CodeWhisperer.

Bard can now help with programming and software development tasks such as code generation, debugging, and code explanation, Paige Bailey, group product manager at Google Research, wrote in a blog post.

Bards’ programming and software development support capabilities cover more than 20 programming languages, including C++, Go, Java, JavaScript, Python and Typescript, Bailey said. Generative AI can now also help developers create functions for Google Sheets.

Bard not only generates code, but also helps explain code snippets to developers, the company says. This can be useful for developers trying to learn a new programming language by allowing them to understand the output of certain code blocks.

Analysts and experts argue that adding generative AI to low-code and no-code platforms will allow developers to take full advantage of code explanation capabilities and accelerate learning of new programming languages. . Some low-code vendors such as Microsoft and Mendix claim to be working on adding similar functionality to their products.

Bard can also debug generated code snippets

According to Google, Bard helps you debug your code, including sections of generated code.

If Bard gives you an error message or code that doesn’t work as intended, tell Bard that this code didn’t work. Please correct. Bard will help debug, says Bailey.

Bard also ensures to cite sources in case the generative AI engine draws in detail from existing open source projects.

In contrast, Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot does not cite open source projects when copying code from them. This led the company to file a class action lawsuit over his Copilot AI coding assistant.

Bard still , warns Google

Google cautions that while Bard is still and presents itself with confidence, it may provide inaccurate, misleading, or false information.

When it comes to coding, Bard may provide working code that does not produce the expected output, or may provide suboptimal or incomplete code. Always double-check Bards’ responses and test and review them carefully for errors, bugs, and vulnerabilities before trusting any code, Bailey said as part of the blog post.

Bard’s new capabilities, including the ability to export Python code to Google Colab, come at a time when tech giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Google are vying for supremacy in generative AI.

In the development segment, GitHub Copilot and Amazon CodeWhisperer seem to have a first-mover advantage with early releases of code generation capabilities.

GitHub Copilot, which uses OpenAIs GPT-3 engine to provide generative AI capabilities, has already announced its next iteration, Copilot X, and plans to add more advanced generative AI-based capabilities to its software tools.

CopilotX can pull requests, command lines and documentation to answer questions about your project.

