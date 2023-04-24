Contactless Payments: A Window to Adoption, Innovation and How It Works





According to Ernest Hemingway, change happens gradually and then suddenly. This also applies to contactless payments. Tap-to-pay NFC technology was added to cards in the 2000s, but users largely ignored it until the COVID pandemic hit. Since the beginning of 2020, there has been a surge in hiring.

How dramatic was this rate of increase? According to Mastercard data, in the 12 months from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021, in-person contactless payments increased by at least 50% in over 100 markets. , equivalent to over 1 billion transactions.

The tap-to-pay method is here to stay. In fact, it’s now commonplace to find retailers that don’t accept cash at all. Card payments are easier to manage, more hygienic, and less likely to be embezzled or stolen than paper money or coins.

Experts now believe that the rise of contactless is in its infancy, with adoption rates skyrocketing over the next decade. For example, according to a Contive Datum Insights report, the total value of contactless payments is projected to reach $5,424 billion by 2030, from $1,168 billion in 2022.

Improving contactless experiences will drive this growth. Stakeholders have introduced many important innovations. For example, some cards have an LED light that flashes when in range of a contactless reader. There is also voice technology that “speaks” the total to the user. These innovations help people who are blind or unable to read.

Another breakthrough is biometric cards. In 2021, the first card with a fingerprint sensor on the body will be launched. This means the user can securely authenticate payments without her PIN or contactless restrictions.

And perhaps the most important innovation concerns smartphone-based contactless payments. This breakthrough is where SoftPOS stands for Software Point of Sale. SoftPOS turns the smartphone itself into a card reader, enabling millions of retailers (and individuals) to accept contactless transactions.

All of these improvements seem set to incorporate contactless payments into the daily lives of billions of people. But how do these transactions actually work? What’s going on in the background in the split second between tapping the reader and confirming the transaction?

This infographic reveals a complex web of action.

