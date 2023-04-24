End of data sharing could make Covid-19 harder to control, experts and high-risk patients warn





Joel Wakefield is more than just an epidemiologist. His interest in tracking the spread of covid is personal.

A 58-year-old attorney in Phoenix has an immunodeficiency condition that increases the risk of severe consequences from covid-19 and other infections. Since 2020, he’s spent a lot of time checking data from state, federal, and private sector covid trackers to help inform day-to-day decisions.

When am I going to see my grandchildren? When do you bring your child home? He said.

Many Americans have emerged from the pandemic, but reliable data remain important to assess safety for the millions of people who are immune-compromised or susceptible to COVID-19. .

Wakefield said he can’t afford a complete shrug.

The Federal Public Health Emergency, which has been in effect since January 2020, expires on May 11. The state of emergency made significant changes to the U.S. healthcare system, including requiring state and local health departments, hospitals, and commercial laboratories to regularly share data with the federal government. official.

But with some shared data requirements ending and a skeptical Congress unlikely to grant agencies additional powers, the federal government will lose access to key metrics. And private projects like the New York Times and Johns Hopkins University, which make coronavirus data understandable and useful to everyday people, stopped collecting data in March.

Public health legal scholars, data professionals, former and current federal employees, and patients at high risk of serious consequences from COVID-19 may find it difficult to control COVID-19 with reduced data access. I’m afraid there is.

Recent years have seen improvements, including major investments in public health infrastructure and updated data reporting requirements in some states. However, concerns remain that the general state of disarray in the US public health data infrastructure could hinder our ability to respond to future threats.

Anne Shushut, former chief deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that if this information is not collected nationwide in a timely and coherent manner, the safety of all is compromised.

Lack of data in the early days of the pandemic left federal officials like Šchat unclear on the full picture of the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Even when the public health emergency opened the door to data sharing, the CDC worked for months to expand its powers.

Ultimately, more than a year after the pandemic, the CDC now has access to data from private healthcare settings such as hospitals and nursing homes, commercial laboratories, and state and local health departments.

CDC officials are working to maintain authority over some information, such as immunization records, said Director Rochelle Walensky.

Wallenski told the US House of Representatives in February that expanding the CDC’s ability to collect public health data is critical to its ability to respond to threats.

The public expects us to jump on things before it becomes a public health emergency, she later told KFF Health News.

The agency has negotiated information-sharing agreements with dozens of state and local governments and has partnered with Medicare and Medicaid Service Centers, Wallenski said. It also lobbies for legal authority to access data from both public and private parts of the health system. Hospital data reporting requirements are set to expire next year, decoupled from health emergencies.

But it’s an uphill battle.

Wallenski said some of these data points may no longer exist, pointing out how labs will lose access to covid test results. As I began to test at home, it became a less accurate indicator.

Going forward, the CDC’s covid tracking will be more like seasonal flu surveillance, using information from sample sites to establish broad trends, Wallenski said. However, experts worry that early detection of nasty new virus variants can be difficult.

Overall, federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have not upheld recently expanded public health powers. Some have passed rulings to block mask mandates, suspend mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements, and end a nationwide eviction moratorium.

Such limited authority has left the CDC’s data collection system completely dysfunctional and obsolete, said Lawrence Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and International Health Law at Georgetown University. . It’s like a mosaic, he said, where states and territories have their own ways of collecting data and deciding how much to share with federal authorities.

While COVID numbers are trending downward, the CDC is still counting thousands of new infections and hundreds of new deaths each week.

When you stop looking, you lose sight of everything, Gostin said. Covid knowledge and awareness melts into the background.

While state and local public health officials are generally willing to share data with federal agencies, they often face legal hurdles that prevent them from doing so, state and territory health officials said. said Marcus Prescia, chief medical officer of the Association.

Much work needs to be done to ease state restrictions on public health data. Political will may be lacking, given that many jurisdictions have scaled back public health authority in recent years. Until the rules are changed, the CDC’s authority to help states is limited, he said.

Their hands are a little tied up in how much they can do, he said.

Public health officials are using data to target interventions and track their effectiveness. Denise Chrysler, senior counsel for the Network for Public Health Law, says that lack of information can create blind spots that worsen outcomes for high-risk populations.

Without data, it is impossible to identify who is not being served. They will fall between the cracks, she said.

Due to the lack of racially and ethnically disaggregated data on the novel coronavirus early in the pandemic, Chrysler said the outsize the novel coronavirus has had on marginalized groups, such as blacks and Hispanics. It was difficult to understand the impact of Some states, such as New Jersey and Arizona, have issued regulations mandating the collection of data on race and ethnicity for the novel coronavirus, but they are temporary and tied to state emergency declarations. she said it was.

Private projects to supplement government resources were terminated due to inconsistent local data.

Beth Brauer, vice president for public sector innovation at Johns Hopkins University, who helped launch the dashboard, said the data available to researchers was downright awful. The decision to end the program was realistic.

We relied on publicly available data sources, the quality of which has declined rapidly in the last year, she said.

The rapid collapse of data networks also calls into question the long-term investments of state and local agencies in tracking COVID-19 and other threats.

Brauer said it would be nice to have a set of data to help guide personal decisions. Because I’m still afraid of a pandemic that we really don’t know much about.

For Schuchat, the former CDC, after years of underinvesting in public health, long before the big bets were made on the COVID-19 pandemic and securing better data systems, there was a lot of ground to regain. I have.

She said the CDC discovered e-cigarette-related lung disease in 2019 after a case report from a Wisconsin hospital. And she believes the nation’s slow response to the opioid crisis is due to poor access to emergency room data showing troubling trends in overdoses.

Being able to detect things before they become an emergency is much better, Schuchat said. You can prevent the occurrence of major emergencies.

