Apple iPhone Lockout: How to protect yourself from thieves who can change your Apple ID with a recovery key, turn off Find My iPhone





CNN reported that there appears to be a growing number of complex but concerning ways to take control of a user’s iPhone and permanently lock it out.

According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, some iPhone thieves exploit a security setting called a recovery key that makes it nearly impossible for the owner to access their photos, messages, data, and more. . Some victims told the publication that their bank accounts were compromised after thieves gained access to financial apps.

However, it’s important to note that this type of takeover is difficult to execute. Criminals basically need to monitor iPhone users as they enter their device passcode (e.g., look over their shoulder at a bar or sporting event, or manipulate the device owner into sharing the passcode). etc.). And all before physically stealing the device.

From there, thieves can change the device’s Apple ID using a passcode, turn off Find My iPhone so it can’t be tracked, and a complex 28-digit code to protect the owner. You may reset your recovery key. From online hackers.

Apple requires this key to reset or regain access to your Apple ID for added security for its users, but if a thief changes it, the original owner has the new code. If you do not, you will be locked out of your account.

In a statement to CNN, an Apple spokesperson said, “We sympathize with anyone who has gone through this and take all attacks on our users very seriously.” We work tirelessly every day to protect you and are constantly investigating additional protections against emerging threats like this.”

“You are responsible for maintaining access to your trusted devices and recovery keys. Losing both of these items can result in you being permanently locked out of your account,” Apple warns on its website. .

Jeff Pollard, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research, said the company needs to offer more customer support options and “a way to authorize Apple users to reset these settings.” I’m here.

However, for now, there are some steps users can take to avoid this.

Protect your passcode

The first step is passcode protection.

An Apple spokesperson says people at CNN will use Face ID or Touch ID when unlocking their phones in public to avoid revealing the passcode to anyone who may be watching. said it can be done.

Users can also set longer alphanumeric passcodes that are harder for malicious individuals to figure out. Device owners should change the passcode immediately if they believe someone else has seen the passcode.

screen time settings

Another step someone could consider is hacks that are not necessarily Apple-approved, but are circulating online. In the iPhone Screen Time settings that allow parents to restrict how their child’s device is used, there is an option to set a second password that the user will be prompted for before successfully changing the Apple ID.

When enabled, thieves will be prompted for their secondary password before they can change your Apple ID password.

Backup your phone regularly

Finally, users can protect themselves by regularly backing up their iPhone (via iCloud or iTunes). This will allow you to recover your data if your iPhone is stolen. At the same time, users may consider storing important photos and other sensitive files and data in another cloud service such as Google Photos, Microsoft OneDrive, Amazon Photos, Dropbox, etc.

While this won’t stop malicious actors from accessing your device, it should limit some of the fallout should it happen.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc13.com/apple-id-find-my-iphone-locked-out-of/13177158/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos