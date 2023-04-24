Google updates Googlebot verification docs





Google has updated the Search Central documentation on Googlebot validation and added documentation on user-triggered bot access. This is information that was missing from his previous Googlebot docs and has caused confusion over the years with some publishers blocking IP ranges for legitimate access.

New updated bot documentation

Google has added a new document that categorizes the three types of bots publishers expect.

These are the three categories of Google bots.

Googlebot – Search Crawler Special Case Crawler User Triggered Fetcher (GoogleUserContent)

The last one, GoogleUserContent, has long confused publishers because Google didn’t have documentation for it.

Regarding GoogleUserContent, Google says:

“User-triggered fetchers

Tools and product features that end users trigger fetching.

For example, Google Site Verifier works based on user requests.

These fetchers ignore robots.txt rules because the fetch was requested by a user. ”

The documentation states that the reverse DNS mask shows the following domains:

“***-***-***-***.gae.googleusercontent.com”

Earlier, we heard from some in the SEO community that bot activity from IP addresses associated with GoogleUserContent.com was triggered when users viewed the website via the translation feature previously found in search results. It was said that it was done. It no longer exists in Google’s SERPs.

I don’t know if that is true. It was enough to know that it was a user-triggered visit from Google.

A new document from Google explains that bot activity from IP addresses associated with GoogleUserContent.com can be triggered by the Google Site Verifier tool.

However, Google does not mention other factors that trigger bots from GoogleUserContent.com IP addresses.

Another change in the documentation is the reference to googleusercontent.com in the context of the IP address assigned to the domain name GoogleUserContent.com.

This is the new text:

“Make sure your domain name is googlebot.com, google.com, or googleusercontent.com.”

Another new addition is the following text extended from the old page:

Alternatively, you can identify Googlebot by IP address by checking the crawler’s IP address against Google’s list of crawler and fetcher IP ranges.

Googlebot

Special crawlers such as AdsBot

User triggered fetch”

Google bot identification documentation

The new documentation finally includes a mention of bots using IP addresses associated with GoogleUserContent.

Search marketers were confused by these IP addresses and assumed those bots were spam.

A 2020 Google Search Console Help discussion shows how confused people were about activity related to GoogleUserContent.

Much of that discussion correctly concluded that it wasn’t Googlebot, but then incorrectly concluded that it was a fake bot impersonating Google.

User posted:

“The behavior seen from these addresses closely resembles (if not identically) legitimate Googlebot behavior and is affecting multiple of our sites.

…If not, this seems to point to widespread malicious bot activity by someone trying to look like Google on our site. ”

The person who initiated the discussion concluded that GoogleUserContent activity is spam after several responses.

they wrote:

“…the Googlebot in question mimics official user agents, but as it stands, evidence seems to point to them being fake.

Block for now. ”

Now you know that bot activity from IPs associated with GoogleUserContent is not spam or hacker bots.

They really came from Google. Publishers who currently block IP addresses associated with GoogleUserContent should probably unblock them.

A current list of User Triggered Fetcher IP addresses is available here.

Read Google’s updated documentation:

Checking Googlebot and other Google crawlers

