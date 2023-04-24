Government Arms Big Tech Competition Oversight Agency





Competition regulator’s Digital Markets Division could fine big tech companies for abusing their market position up to 10% of global turnover

The government plans to weaponize the digital markets arm of the competition watchdog and tighten regulations to punish so-called Big Tech.

The bill, which goes public tomorrow (April 25), puts the digital markets sector on a legal footing and gives it regulatory powers to prevent big tech platforms such as Google, Amazon and Facebook from stifling competition. We try to prevent them from abusing their control in areas such as the app store.

The UK first pledged three years ago to put in place a watchdog to deal with the growing power of big tech, but despite setting up a digital markets sector in 2021, legislation has so far failed. is failing.

The new regulator will target a handful of tech giants generating at least $25 billion in global revenue, and $1 billion in the UK, according to the Financial Times, which has confirmed a draft of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill. It’s a schedule.

Big tech companies found guilty of violating competition rules face cold-faced fines of up to 10% of global turnover.

New takeover rules included in the bill could thwart killer takeovers that weed out start-ups before they develop new services and products that threaten dominant incumbents.

Large tech companies should appoint senior management to be responsible for compliance with the knee regime. The new regulator can also impose fines on companies for failing to comply with information requests.

Tom Smith, an antitrust partner at the law firm Geradin Partners, said the bill would not stifle innovation by Big Tech, but would allow other tech companies to innovate in a world controlled by the big operators of app stores and search engines. It aims to give businesses access to their customers, he told the Financial Times. and an e-commerce platform.

The Digital Markets Division has been investigating Apple’s app store since 2021 and Amazon’s marketplace for third-party sellers since last July.

Following the CMA investigation, Google plans to allow app developers to bypass their own billing systems in app stores.

