Apple iOS 17 update coming in June: Here’s what you can expect from the latest iPhone software.





Apple has announced that it will hold its annual developer conference WWDC on June 5th of this year. At this event, the company will officially unveil his iOS 17. According to reports, Apple will make significant changes in its latest operating system. This may include app sideloading, Wallet app enhancements, Find My apps, etc.

According to Bloombergs’ Mark Gurman, Apple will likely focus on updating core system apps with iOS 17. On The MacRumors Show podcast, he said enhancements to his Find My app will be coming to make it even more location-intensive.

Additionally, the Cupertino-based company plans to eventually allow iPhone users to sideload third-party apps. However, Gurman said the feature could be limited to Europe as a compliance measure with digital market laws. Developers may also need to pay additional fees to provide their apps through third-party services.

According to reports, iOS 17 is codenamed Dawn. Rumor has it that these features may not be mentioned during his WWDC keynote.

Apple stresses that this year’s WWDC will be particularly noteworthy. That’s because the company is expected to announce an expansion or virtual reality headset that has been the subject of speculation and leaks for years. expected to be attractive.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations, shared some insights about the upcoming WWDC 2023. Prescott said this year’s event will be the “biggest and most exciting” conference to date. She continued, “WWDC23 will be our biggest and most exciting ever. We look forward to seeing many of you in person online at our special event!”

Catch all tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.less topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/apple-ios-17-update-coming-in-june-here-s-what-to-expect-from-the-latest-iphone-software-11682326703963.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos