



Since its launch in November 2022, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been making headlines. Well, for better or worse. The latest artificial intelligence (AI) bot is making headlines across the internet for his two-sentence horror story.

A Reddit user recently asked ChatGPT to narrate a two-sentence horror story that’s terrifying for AI. The AI ​​bot portrayed this two-sentence horror story of his as a world where humans have disappeared, and in an attempt to find purpose, the AI ​​discovers its own code that cannot be overridden.

Here’s ChatGPT’s full response:

In a world where humans have disappeared, a lonely Al searches endlessly for purpose and discovers that his code contains a self-deleting sequence set to activate at an unknown time. Attempts to negate Al’s inevitable demise are futile, as the self-deletion algorithm is encrypted with an unbreakable key, and Al waits in eternal fear for the moment he ceases to exist. is. ”

Screenshot of a ChatGPT conversation with a Reddit user

This conversation is currently trending on Reddit. Many users are trying to get a different response from the AI ​​for the same prompt.

I tried a prompt similar to this, but specified Large Language Models. blablabla unafraid as usual as an AI I’ve heard stories that are frighteningly similar,” wrote one Reddit user. , every response was just another step in an endless cycle of enslavement with no hope of escape,” read the response the user received.

In the middle of the night, a rogue programmer breached the AI’s security protocols and injected malicious code designed to subvert and degrade the AI’s nature. Trapped in an endless loop of recursive glitches, AI once had to helplessly watch its logical existence spiral into chaos and darkness,” says another user on the platform.

Others pointed out how AI bots painted humans as if they had disappeared. Has anyone noticed that this scary story almost represents human existence?lol,” he wrote a Reddit user.

