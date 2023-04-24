Google Chrome gets a sleek new interface for tablets and foldable devices





Following a redesign of Chrome for mobile with a Material You theme, Google is currently working on a major redesign of the desktop version of the browser. However, there is another variant in browsers. Google also offers a dedicated Chrome interface for tablets and foldable devices. With stable 112, the company has enabled a redesigned tab strip for some users. This is yet another design that we’ll get on a desktop computer when the work is done in 2023.

Now that we’ve found one of the foldable devices we’re currently testing (stay tuned for our review of the Tecno Phantom V Fold), it automatically deploys a new interface based on a server-side switch. The redesign gets rid of the file cabinet design that led to the “tab” name in the first place, and instead highlights the currently active tab with the same light blue background color that also appears in the address bar. Other tabs are separated by thin lines. After passing a certain number of tabs, the strip becomes scrollable. The interface also supports the Material You theme, which replaces the blue accent color with the Material You theme you’re currently using.

New and old designs below

The new design looks like yet another variation, as it has some key differences from the drastic redesign Google is planning to introduce to the desktop later this year. , preserves the appearance of tabs in the tab bar and adds a connection between the address bar and the currently active tab. Google’s long-term goal could be a desktop interface along the lines of this tablet variant, but time will tell.

After digging around, I found that the redesign is controlled by at least one flag chrome://flags/#enable-tab-strip-redesign. This can be used to toggle unit redesign on and off. You may also need to manually change chrome://flags/#enable-tab-strip-improvements to work properly.Also on the Chrome Flags page[再起動]I also found that after using the button it completely restarts the app again.

Current desktop redesign in Chrome Canary 114

All in all, the redesign has been very welcome, and the foldable and tablet interfaces look more in line with the redesigned Android version. is obvious, the Chrome interface on all three form factors looks different.

