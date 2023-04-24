EY Announces Partnership with FintechOS to Support Financial Institutions’ Innovation and Digital Transformation Initiatives





Modernize the IT landscape to deliver digital experiences and services to banks and insurance companies using a low-code, no-code, technology-driven approach Drive innovation across the organization and enhance business operating models while Improving the customer and user experience for growth and optimization New fundamental processes to market new or tailored financial products that drive time savings, benefiting clients, employees and the wider ecosystem Create a

LONDON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The EY organization today announced a partnership with financial technology companies FintechOS and Ernst & Young SRL (EY Romania) to launch banking and insurance products and simplify services. and support. An in-depth transformational journey through innovation, business knowledge, and the implementation of the Fintech Enablement Platform of FintechOS.

As businesses become increasingly digital, customer and employee behaviors are changing, offering opportunities to build better customer experiences and more efficient business models. With digital transformation being the industry’s top priority, the alliance will combine EY Romania’s deep knowledge of sector business and regulation with innovation and implementation skills to achieve competitiveness, scalability, and competitiveness through FintechOS’ innovative cloud-native platform. and security.

Nigel Moden, EY EMEIA Banking & Capital Markets Leader, said:

“This collaboration has the potential to transform the way banks operate, from data management processes to product development to customer service.Across Europe, banks are making steady progress in digitizing their systems and processes. But as competition from other industries intensifies, the pace must accelerate, with a constant focus on bringing new products to market and delivering the services customers expect, while facing many headwinds. Fundamental to investing in innovation and technology to support our clients in their struggles.”

Andrei Ratiu, EYFintechOS Alliance Leader, Ernst & Young SRL, said:

“EY Romania is excited to combine business and technology capabilities with FintechOS to continue supporting the digital transformation of the financial services industry. We will once again strengthen our strategy of creating and supporting creation initiatives: strategic, business and technical initiatives to better address the needs of our customers and the ecosystem. With engineered products and omni-channel optimized customer and rock-solid service for internal journeys, we can be much faster and more efficient in the marketplace.”

FintechOS CEO Teo Blidarus said:

“FintechOS is pleased to work with EY Romania to provide companies with a technology-driven approach to modernizing their IT landscape, resulting in faster time-to-market for new financial products and a better customer experience.” The alliance will enable enterprises to streamline their operating model, delivering seamless, personalized, efficient and scalable digital experiences while minimizing disruption and accelerating innovation. Our goal is to drive growth, increase client value and increase customer satisfaction through digital transformation.”

For more information, please visit ey.com/alliance.

About EY

EY exists to build a better world, delivering long-term value for clients, people and society, and helping build trust in the capital markets.

Powered by data and technology, our diverse EY team in over 150 countries delivers trust through assurance to help clients grow, transform and operate.

Spanning assurance, consulting, legal, strategy, tax and transactional, the EY team asks better questions to find new answers to the complex problems facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited is a UK company limited by guarantee and does not provide services to clients. Information on how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection law can be found at ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not enforce the law where prohibited by local law. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release is issued by EYGM Limited, which is a member of the global EY organization and does not serve clients.

About Fintech OS

FintechOS is a leader in fintech enablement and is on a mission to make fintech innovations accessible to all businesses. The FintechOS platform simplifies and accelerates the launch, delivery and expansion of financial products and services, enabling businesses to realize value five to ten times faster than other approaches. 12 weeks. Unlike other companies, FintechOS liberates data from the core, enabling the creation of personalized and differentiated products and customer journeys at scale. FintechOS connects with any technology or service in any ecosystem, financial and non-financial, and can be plugged anywhere in the tech stack, working with existing and legacy technologies that companies want to keep.

A global employer with joint headquarters in London and New York, FintechOS customers range from global strategic companies such as Groupe Socit Gnrale, Admiral Group and BPCE Oney to innovative companies such as Vibrant, eMag and Howden. range. Its partners include both niche consulting firms and global consulting firms and system integrators.

