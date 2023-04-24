WhatsApp working on channels feature for broadcasting messages





WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called Channels that will allow users to broadcast messages to multiple users at the same time.As reported by WABetaInfo, the feature was spotted in WhatsApp’s latest iOS beta build. rice field.

According to reports, WhatsApp is[ステータス]the name of the tab[アップデート]Change to. This is because both status and broadcast channel information are displayed under this category.

WhatsApp is working on channels feature for iOS users

According to reports, this feature is still in development on the Android app, but thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta iOS 23.8.0.75 update, it’s now available in the TestFlight app. This feature will soon be available to iOS users.

WhatsApp channels are private tools where phone numbers and user details are hidden. These messages are not end-to-encrypted. Best of all, this does not affect other private messages as end-to-end encryption is maintained. Channel.

Users are not automatically subscribed to channels because there are no algorithmic recommendations or social graphs to push content to users that they did not select.

In addition to this, channels also support handles to help users locate a particular channel. Simply enter your username in the app to find your channel. This feature is designed to improve the accessibility of the channel, making it easier for users to get their favorite updates. Report added.

This feature looks like a Telegram feature. In particular, this feature is still under development.

In other news, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced a new WhatsApp feature called Keep in Chat. This allows users to avoid losing important messages when the message disappearance feature is turned on. Even if the disappearing message feature is enabled, the user can continue to see the desired message later. According to the company, if you send a message, you should be able to keep it in chat if you want.

