Why are some people receiving the UK Emergency Alert late or not at all?





On Sunday, under government tests across the UK, millions of phones simultaneously sounded an emergency signal.

We are here to answer your questions about what happened.

Did the alert go as planned?

Phones across the UK sounded an alarm for 10 seconds and vibrated at 3pm on Sunday. This is a test of Emergency Alert, a new UK government service that warns you if a life-threatening emergency is nearby.

The government said it had virtually completed the test, describing it as the largest public relations move of its kind ever undertaken. It aims to reach a sizable portion of the country’s estimated 85 million mobile phones, which are either too old to connect to 4G networks or haven’t received a software update in the last two years. Only things were expected to be ineligible.

However, not all users received it in a timely manner, or in some cases not at all. The government said a small number of phones did not receive the alert. It said it is working with mobile network operators to confirm results and lessons learned.

The Three network seems to be the most affected. That said: We were aware that many customers were not receiving test alerts.

Some users on the O2 and Vodafone networks also reported issues, though some reported receiving alerts a minute earlier or 20 minutes later.

Why did some Three users not receive alerts?

Unlike during the pandemic, when SMS alerts were sent to individual numbers, Sunday’s alerts were broadcast via the cellphone masts that form the core of the country’s 4G and 5G networks. This means you should receive an alert if you are within range of the mast.

However, what seems to have happened with the Three network is a configuration error that prevents the majority of users from receiving alerts. The cell broadcast system that underpins alerts is a fundamental part of international standards for mobile telephony, and mobile mast technology requires the network to send alerts periodically to ensure that all calls receive them. . Most networks did just that, pulse he repeated multiple times per second for up to 20 minutes to ensure that users with intermittent coverage received it.

However, according to signal analysis, Three apparently only sent the signal once at 3:00 PM, ensuring that only phones that were actively connected to the network at that exact millisecond received the signal.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Alex Hahn delves into how technology is shaping our lives each week

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and are subject to Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

What can governments and cellphone networks learn from this warning?

Top of the list is trying to uncover the sequence of events that caused many customers of the Threes network not to receive alerts, as well as similar root causes for other failures to deliver alerts. . A small number of users on other networks have also reported that their messages were not delivered to their devices.

Beyond technical feedback, governments want to evaluate responses to alerts. Previous attempts have found that the alert itself is destructive and has many difficulties to overcome, including users rushing to ignore the alarm to silence it without actually reading the warning itself.

Was it disruptive?

Alerts were tracked very well, so there was minimal disruption. At the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, play was halted to allow for alerts, but an alarm went off during Alert’s live BBC news segment and some runners at the London Marathon had their warm-downs interrupted. I got

However, since the tests were for systems intended for local or national emergencies, full-scale use could cause more chaos. , so you can limit alerts to specific areas affected by floods, for example.

As a result, some users may choose to turn off alerts on their phones. Extreme and critical alerts can be disabled on all phones, but the system also allows an even higher level of severity, called President by international standards but renamed Government in the UK. Except for some Android phones, this hierarchy cannot be disabled, but is (hopefully) unlikely to be used.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/apr/24/why-did-some-people-get-the-uk-emergency-alert-late-or-not-at-all The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos