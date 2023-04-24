PhonePe gives Google stiff competition in new app store





Walmart-backed Indian digital payment app PhonePe is preparing to launch a new app store in India. The fintech giant is reportedly working on a localized app store for the Indian market.

PhonePe has confirmed that it plans to launch an app store in India, according to a TechCrunch report. Google’s Play store currently dominates the domestic Android app store segment.

According to the report, PhonePe’s app store will provide “the best experience” for millions of users in India and will also support 12 Indian languages ​​and 24/7 live chat.

PhonePe officials told TechCrunch the company is looking to build a more localized alternative app store, not just in terms of language, but also in terms of discovery and consumer interest.

PhonePe claims it is in talks with several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or phone manufacturers. The phone maker said it was “very receptive” – ​​especially after his recent CCI orders.

A Competition Commission of India (CCI) order previously stated that Google had abused its dominant position in the Indian market and fined the search giant a whopping $161 million.

PhonePe also claims to have signed a deal with one of the largest OEMs on the market and is looking to bring other phone makers on board in the coming months.

A PhonePe spokesperson told Techcrunch: All his OEMs are excited for PhonePe to build a localized App Store for the Indian market. It will be available to all Android OEMs within the first few months of release. ”

PhonePe Group was acquired by Flipkart in 2016. Earlier this year, however, both companies announced a complete ownership separation to chart their own growth trajectories, build businesses independently, and unlock and maximize enterprise value for shareholders.

Catch all company news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.Less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/phonepe-to-give-tough-competition-to-google-with-new-app-store-11682323999621.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos