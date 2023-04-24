Samsung Neo QLED TV Now Available for Pre-Order in India: Check Pricing, Features & Details





Samsung recently announced that its updated Neo QLED TV series is now available for pre-order in India. Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in January this year, interested buyers can now pre-order his new 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch Neo QLED TVs until May 3rd. rice field.

The new generation Neo QLED TVs feature improved Mini LED backlight technology for enhanced brightness and color. It also supports resolutions up to 8K and automatic HDR remastering that converts non-HDR content to HDR for better image quality. All new models are validated by Pantone for color accuracy and come with his built-in IoT hub and IoT-enabled sensors that help control lighting, cameras, and sound.

Powered by a new version of Samsung’s in-house developed Tizen OS, these TVs come with a Samsung Gaming Hub that supports popular cloud game streaming services such as Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now and Microsoft Xbox Cloud.

The new TV also supports Game Bar 3.0, which allows players to view the game’s minimap on any screen, and the Virtual Aim Point feature, useful in first-person shooters.

Consumers can pre-order the 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch Neo QLED TVs at Rs 5,000 and get Rs 10,000 off on the 50-inch and 55-inch models. 15,000 rupees discount on TV.

The new Neo QLED TV is available in three screen sizes of 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, priced at Rs 1,64,900, Rs 2,04,900 and Rs 2,79,900 respectively. Samsung’s new Neo QLED TV series is available for pre-order on Samsung’s website, authorized retailers, and popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

