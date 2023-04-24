Lake City Bank Opens Newest Branch at 16 Tech, Bank’s 53rd Office





WARTHAU, IN, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lake City Bank opened its 53rd office in the 16 Tech Innovation District on April 10th. The new branch is located inside the AMP Food and Events Hall at 1220 Waterway Blvd, Suite. #A140, Indianapolis, IN 46202. A grand opening ribbon-cutting celebration will be held at a later date.

The full-service office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and is uniquely positioned to serve businesses and AMP-frequent consumers on the northwest side of downtown. The new branch is his seventh in the Indianapolis market and his second on the Northwest side.

Stephanie R. Lenikki, senior vice president and chief retail banking officer, said: “Our team is looking forward to building banking relationships with the 16 Tech community and surrounding areas on the northwest side of Indianapolis.”

“The opening of our branch is the realization of our vision to be a long-term partner of 16 Tech Community Corporation and the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, whose headquarters are located at 16 Tech Innovation District. “In addition to our partnership with Flanner House, this branch highlights our continued investment in improving the quality of life for residents living on the northwest side of Indianapolis. is the latest example of how the community banking model is a catalyst for building stronger communities with our collaborative partners.”

The 16 Tech Innovation District has 90 companies and over 700 people working in the district. Lake City Bank joins AMP’s 20 restaurants and retailers. AMP serves as a community hub and home to local food startups and entrepreneurs, 65% of which are owned and operated by women or minorities.

Emily Krueger, President and CEO of 16 Tech Community Corporation, said: “Lake City Bank’s early support and creative funding was critical to 16 Tech’s ability to transform the former Indianapolis Water Company building into an HqO innovation hub. We have been able to create a vibrant and important community asset that provides access to the resources of

Lake City Bank, a $6.4 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the sixth largest bank in the state and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 53 branches in northern and central Indiana, providing individuals and businesses with technology-driven solutions in a client-centric manner. The bank is a single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information, visit lakecitybank.com.

About 16 Tech Innovation District 16 Tech Innovation District is a 50-acre community dedicated to world-changing innovation and economic opportunity. Located in the historic Riverside neighborhood of Indianapolis, 16 Tech leverages its proximity to leading academic, corporate and medical institutions, as well as its expanding network of spaces, programs and talent to create world-changing cross-industry convergence. and encourage collaboration. innovation possible. The nonprofit 16 Tech Community Corporation oversees the development of the district, ensuring that the benefits of economic growth, new investment, and job creation extend not only to the neighborhood, but also to the city, region, and state. For more information, please visit www.16tech.com.

Contact Mary Horan Director of Marketing and Public Relations 574 371-9280 Office 574 377-9150 mobile [email protected]

