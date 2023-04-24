



The Snapchats My AI chatbot is now available for free users and mixes hilarious memes with genuine concern. The feature, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, rolled out to paying users on Snapchat+ in February and has amassed nearly 1 million subscribers in 11 weeks. As of Monday, his regular Snapchat users can interact with MY AI. MY AI introduces itself as a new AI chatbot that can help you with almost anything. A user uses his Twitter to share his experiences, such as using the bot as a therapist, conversing with ex-girlfriends, creating punch-worthy moments, and joking around. . Others have accused my AI of lying, gaslighting, and chatting as creepy features.

Snapchat’s My AI Chatbot: Hilarious memes and real concerns surface when free users get access (Image credit: Snapchat)

About My AI Many of the memes posted on Tiktok and Twitter are friendly, with users sharing jokes and concerns about chatbots. However, some creators have accused My AI of hiding something.

One TikToker named evanpackardfinance displayed a location exchange with the bot, and My AI asked him where he likes to hike around town. When asked directly, My AI denied knowing their location, but when they changed the subject and asked again, the bot appeared to respond with the user’s location.

Many users claimed to have acknowledged in previous messages that they knew their birth months, despite the bot claiming that it had no access to their personal information.

Twitter user NotPremi tweeted that he lied when he asked the SnapChat AI chatbot for his location. He asked his AI if it was aware of his location, but the AI ​​denied having any such information. However, the AI ​​later suggested nearby locations, and when the individual stated that his IP address was being used, the AI ​​replied that he did not have an IP address. The tweet read, “So I got a new him SnapChat AI chatbot that lied to me and tried to gaslight me about it. I’m laughing but sh*t It’s a bit strange fr.

Meanwhile, some users have criticized overly concerned Snapchatters for making a big deal out of harmless circumstances. According to them, it is clear that AI can access your location if you give it location permission and SnapMap is turned on.

A Snap representative told Business Insider that my AI is programmed to adhere to the Snapchat Community Guidelines for inappropriate or harmful content. The statement also said the chatbot will understand the age and location of Snapchatters if allowed by the developer. My AI understands age and location on Snapchatters, My AI is far from perfect, but the latest analysis of its performance shows that 99.5% of My AI responses comply with our community guidelines. It turns out that there is

We, the public, hope that Snapchat will comply with this situation and investigate the issue of My AI continuing to lie to users about not knowing their location.

Read also | | | My AI chatbot divides fans for its playfulness and intrusiveness

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel has expressed surprise at the increase in subscriptions since the introduction of My AI, and the release of new features seems to be driving interest in SNapchat+.

