



The moon Deimos is made of the same kind of material as Mars, new observations suggestCredit: Emirates Mars Mission

The United Arab Emirates space probe Hope has taken the first high-resolution image of the far side of Martian moon Deimos. The observation adds weight to the theory that Deimos formed with Mars rather than as an asteroid trapped in the planet’s orbit, mission scientists say.

Formally known as Emirates Mars Mission (EMM), Hope made its first flyby of many missions on 10 March. Her EMM science lead, Hessa Al Matroushi, looks down on the 12.4-kilometer-wide subsatellite and recalls the excitement when her first images streamed in. Al Matrousi, of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, said that Mars was in the background and that was frankly shocking. She presented her results at the European Geosciences Union meeting in Vienna on April 24th.

Like Earth’s moon, Deimos is tidally locked to the planet. This means that observations from the low orbit of Mars or from the surface of the planet are always on the same side of the moon.

We hope that the closest approach to Deimos will reveal its irregular shape and asteroid pockmarks. Credit: Emirates Mars Mission

But compared to the missions that have visited Mars, Hope has an unusually high and elongated orbit, reaching more than 40,000 kilometers above the Martian surface at its highest point, Al-Matrusi explains. This makes it possible to observe Deimos from above and image its backside. (EMM cannot visit Mars’ other natural moon, Phobos, which circles Mars in less than 10,000 kilometers from the surface below the lowest point of the spacecraft’s orbit.)

During the March 10 flyby, the mission team used all three onboard instruments to obtain measurements from the infrared to the extreme ultraviolet. The relatively flat spectrum that scientists saw suggests the type of material found on the surface of Mars, rather than the carbon-rich rocks commonly found on asteroids, that Deimos formed from the same material as the planet. suggests that If you have carbon or organic matter, you’ll see spikes at certain wavelengths, she says.

The Hope probe was the first to be flown by Deimos. A stereo image was taken at the closest approach. This 3D photo of him is best viewed with his red-cyan anaglyph glasses. Credit: Emirates Mars Mission

The 1.35-ton, US$200 million spacecraft was launched on a Japanese rocket in July 2020 and reached Mars in February 2021. With frequent observations of the Martian atmosphere, its main scientific goal was to study seasonal variations in the planet’s atmosphere and weather patterns. However, once that phase ended with reserve propellant, Mission Control fired the onboard thrusters in maneuvers that allowed the spacecraft to intersect the Deimos orbit multiple times. You don’t want to see Deimos just once, says Al Matroushi. We left wanting more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-01422-1

