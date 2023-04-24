A smart irrigation company powered by innovative, high-tech entrepreneurs





Henry Halimi has indeed retired.

Halimi, who had a strong education in mathematics and mechanical engineering and had successfully exited multiple start-ups over 45 years as a serial entrepreneur, had just sold Flow Technologies to plumbing giant Moen. Halimi co-founded Flow with his son Gabriel.

Halimi owns multiple water technology patents and has sold millions of units through his inventions and innovative products, so getting back to work must be high on his priority list. There was no

Lumo team installs unique smart valves in Sonoma County vineyards

But Lumo CEO Devon Wright knocked on his door and told Halimi, a new agtech company focused on water sustainability through improved irrigation efficiency, that he and the company’s CTO, John Hinnegan. Halimi did not hesitate when asked to join.

“I am the second generation of the old country’s water tribe,” says Halimi. “As a child, pumps, valves and pipes were part of my upbringing. I am very passionate about water conservation and reducing my carbon footprint. I have been dedicated to making it more efficient and more accessible to users of residential, commercial and industrial facilities. Agriculture is my grand finale.”

Now Lumo’s head of research and development, Halimi couldn’t have chosen a perfect effort to match his talent and expertise.

Given climate change and the reality that agriculture is using an estimated 70% of the available freshwater through irrigation, Lumos’ wireless, cloud-managed water valve network optimizes water use and improves crop quality. Improve your overhead costs in the same efficient package.

Halimi points out that the state-of-the-art system he helped develop is based on the concept of accountability.

“Lumos technology incorporates flow sensors, powerful microcontrollers and valves into an all-in-one unit that can be activated and controlled wirelessly,” explains Halimi. “The system is a battery-powered solar assist with easy-to-use cloud software for managing schedules and auditing irrigation events. Once anomalies are detected and target flow rates are established, decisions can be made for the user.”

Lumos Irrigation Management Software aka The Ops Center

All electronic controls are contained within the unit’s dome section and are operated by a single switch. Growers finally have a modern, intuitive irrigation system that offers ease of use, conservation and accountability through robust, automated technology.

“Lumos’ ability to use real-time data to intervene on behalf of growers is extremely valuable,” emphasizes Bennett Fitzgibbon, Lumo’s vice president of marketing. “For one of his customers, we recently triggered an automatic shutdown of our irrigation system based on questionable flow data. We have identified a catastrophic leak that could have caused significant damage.”

Fitzgibbon points out that such events are not uncommon for growers.

In addition to Halimi, the entrepreneurs behind Lumo’s innovations are steeped in tech expertise.

CEO Devon Wright founded the company Turnstyle and sold it to Yelp, where he ran a 250-person GTM team. CTO John Hinnegan created Thinknear, which he sold to Telenav, and served as his lead in engineering at both Amazon and Google.

Such experiences are essential for agriculture to meet future challenges through modernization and automation, Halimi said.

“My job is to make traditional products work better and get out of the dark ages,” Halimi says. “From Lumo’s perspective, our goal is to be accountable and make life easier for a challenging industry in a changing environment. Conservation is a by-product.

“We are doing our part for the world’s largest water user.”

For more information, visit lumo.ag.

