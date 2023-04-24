Serious concern! Here’s why his CEO of gaming apps blames Google.





Serious Concerns Over 30% Tax Google Imposes on Indian Gaming Apps

The CEO of India’s leading gaming platform blasted Google during a panel discussion held at ‘Consilience 2023’ on Monday. They weighed heavily against his 30% tax imposed on Indian gaming apps by Google at an event organized by the Law and Technology Institute (L-Tech) in partnership with the All India Game Developers Forum (AIGDF). expressed concern. One of his critics even called the charges “blackmail” in nature.

The Google Play Store mandated in-app purchases forced users to pay only through the tech giant’s payment system. This payment is subject to a maximum 30% fee.

30 pc charging is not viable in India

Sai Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of Mobile Premier League (MPL), explained that if a developer claims 100 rupees, 30 rupees will be sent to the play store or app store. The rest of his 70 rupees goes to the developer. It is from this amount that developers have to pay for hosting, user acquisition, and other costs.

He further pointed out that while a 30% commission might work for developed markets like the US, it is essential for India. He said, according to IANS, “We need to provide more revenue to Indian game developers to invest in game development and build more games.”

Government intervention required

IndiGG co-founder Manish Agarwal also objected to the 30% charge for gaming apps, calling it unfair.

Adding a surcharge of 30% on top of Goods and Services Tax (GST) is a huge burden for consumers. It’s counter-productive from a gamer’s perspective, he quoted Agarwal in his remarks from IANS.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton Inc. India, called for government intervention on the issue during a panel discussion.

The Alliance for Digital India Foundation (ADIF) won the endorsement of South Korean MP Jungmin Hong in its fight against Google’s monopoly practices in India last week.

Supporting the ADIF, Hong compared the situation in India with that in Korea. To deal with Google’s alleged anti-competitive behavior, South Korea enacted the world’s first “IAP Law.” This law prohibits forced in-app purchases.

