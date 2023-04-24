New York is now home to a record 30 Israeli unicorns





New York State is now home to a record-breaking 30 Israeli-founded unicorns, according to the United States-Israel Business Alliance (USIBA). These privately held companies are valued at more than his $1 billion and all 30 have global or US headquarters in New York City, the city with the most Israeli-founded tech his unicorns outside of Tel Aviv. It is

The number of Israeli-founded unicorns in New York has been steadily increasing, with only 5 having global or US headquarters in the state in 2019, 9 in 2020, and 1 in 2021. was 21 companies. York has increased to 30, a 15% increase since 2022 when 26 Israeli-founded unicorns called New York their global or US home.

“New York continues to be a financial and international hub that concentrates resources for Israeli entrepreneurs to build global enterprises,” said USIBA President Aaron Kaplowitz. He added that the growing number of Israeli-founded unicorns in New York has convinced many early-stage Israeli founders that the Empire State is the ideal gateway to the United States. I was.

Kaplowitz stressed that “when we talk about an Israeli-founded unicorn, we are talking about an economic dynamo that contributes to the region’s innovation ecosystem, creates jobs and drives revenue.” The combined valuation of all 30 unicorns is $67.5 billion, and the current average value of Israeli-founded New York unicorns is $2.25 billion. His three companies with the highest valuations are Wiz ($10 billion), Fireblocks ($8 billion) and Melio ($4 billion).

Liquidity Group, a firm that provides rapid due diligence to fund late-stage technology companies, is a new addition to the club. The NOHO-based company said in February that he raised at a valuation of $1.4 billion and by 2023 so far he has crossed the $1 billion threshold in the Israeli-founded U.S. The only unicorn. ($1 billion) and Optibus ($1.3 billion).

The Statue of Liberty is seen at sunset in New York City. (Credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

USIBA expects Israeli unicorn growth to remain sluggish in 2023 as companies focus on optimizing operational efficiency. New York followed California as the state with the most Israeli-founded unicorn headquarters, followed by Massachusetts, with his 10 Israeli-founded unicorns, in third place.

Please note that valuations and direct jobs created figures are estimates based on publicly available information and conversations with executives and industry analysts and may not necessarily reflect the latest figures. please give me.

Will startups flee to New York?

Industry experts predict that Israel’s startup ecosystem could face a “brain drain” if the Israeli government pushes through controversial judicial reforms. The proposed changes, which have drawn criticism from hundreds of experts and economists, are likely to undermine the country’s justice system, undermine investor confidence, and make it less attractive for start-ups to stay in Israel. right.

With the largest concentration of Israeli-founded unicorns outside of Tel Aviv in the United States, he decided to move operations to New York, where he believes more startups will have access to more resources and investors. may choose. .

Last month, Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Hurdai took time out to address the threat posed to Tel Aviv’s emerging ecosystem by judicial reforms.

“At this time when Israeli democracy is at stake, we must not forget precisely that the high-tech industry has thrived largely because of values ​​such as liberty, liberty and equal rights. Threats to values ​​are imminent: Catastrophe for the Israeli economy in general, and the tech industry in particular, if we already see the consequences of a destructive law: the collapse of the Shekel, tech companies in Tel Aviv transferring workers to other countries, [and] Stop investing in Israel,” he said.

“Legislation should [both] Tel Aviv and the country’s economy cannot suffer any more,” Hulday concluded. “We at Tel Aviv-Yafo remain committed to the democratic values ​​that underlie our existence while strengthening the local high-tech industry.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/tech-and-start-ups/article-740126 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos