CS and Psychology Undergraduate Pragati Maheshwary was awarded twice by Google this year – Computer Science – UWMadison





“I aim to contribute to the field of computing research by bringing about educational reform through the innovation of new tools and technologies that can support the development of all aspects of children with disabilities.” – Pragati Macheshwari

Pragati Maheshwary, a third-year computer science and psychology student, was honored by Google not once, but twice in the 2022-23 academic year for endorsement for the Generation Google Scholarship and Google CS Research Mentorship Program.

The Generation Google Scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate a passion for technological and academic excellence and prove themselves to be outstanding leaders and role models in computer science, gaming and technology.

The Google CS Research Mentorship Program matches historically marginalized groups of students with peers and Google mentors to support students in pursuing computing research paths. Maheshwari is one of her 200 students selected from across the United States for Class A of 2023 (January to her April). She plans to apply her science knowledge of psychology and computers to study computing research in “educational innovation” in this program.

Maheshwary is currently taking classes in the CS department on Artificial Intelligence and Human-Computer Interaction to deepen his understanding of these topics. She says AI research is rooted in the study of the human brain and psychology. She believes that CS majors and psychology majors “help us better understand the function and core of AI.” She also plans to integrate current technological developments to empower young minds and innovate classroom education.

Maheshwary is also a Google Trainer. That means providing her training in skills and enabling educators to learn and use her Google for Education products to increase classroom efficiency, improve student performance, and develop her leadership skills. Approved by Google to When she was certified in 2021, she was the youngest certified trainer in the world.

Maheshwary plans to pursue a PhD when she graduates from UW-Madison. She stated that the long-term goal of my research path is to promote knowledge sharing and learning equally for all, including individuals with neurodevelopmental or cognitive disabilities (such as ADHD and autism). It is the application of psychology knowledge to computer science in a unique way. ).

Maheshwary grew up in India and witnessed firsthand the struggles of people with disabilities when it comes to completing schooling and getting a proper education through close family and friends. “So,” she says. I want education to be accessible in a way that includes the unique needs of every individual. I advocate for the advancement of computing research by transforming education through the innovation of new tools and technologies that can support the development of children with disabilities in all dimensions, including physical, cognitive, social, or emotional development. We aim to contribute to the field.

Congrats, Pragati – can’t wait for your next announcement!

