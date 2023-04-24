I tested my new coding skills on Google Bard.It did not work





Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Earlier, we talked about how Bard can provide programmers with coding assistance, but not coding. that has changed. As of Friday, Google announced that bards can write code. But can it be coded well?

Let’s check.

To answer, I’ll run some coding tests I provided on ChatGPT. See how Bard works and compare results.

Creating a simple WordPress plugin

My first foray into ChatGPT coding was with a WordPress PHP plugin that provided some features my wife needed on her website. It was a simple request to just reorder some of the submitted lines to eliminate duplicates, but when ChatGPT wrote it, I realized that it would save me hours of repetitive work that I do regularly at work. A helpful tool has been provided to my wife.

The prompt is:

A PHP 8 compatible WordPress plugin with a text input field into which a list of lines can be pasted and a button press to randomize the lines in the list and display the results in a second non-whitespace text input field Create a. Make sure there are no two identical entries next to each other (unless there is no other option), and make sure that the number of rows sent and the number of resulting rows are identical to each other. Below the first field, display the text “Rows to Randomize:” and the number of non-empty rows in the source field. Below the second field, display the text “Rows Randomized:” and the number of non-empty rows in the destination field.

Here’s the generated code that Bard wrote:

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

So far, so good. But not so much. The UI is not properly formatted. Worse, the plugin doesn’t work.[ランダム化]Clicking the button clears both fields. that’s it.

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

In contrast, ChatGPT built a fully functional plugin from scratch.

code fix

Next, I experimented with routines previously entered into ChatGPT that were taken from real programming workflows. I was debugging some JavaScript code and found that I have an input validator that doesn’t handle decimal values. It accepts integers, but fails when someone tries to enter dollars or cents.

I sent Bard the same prompt as ChatGPT, but here’s the result:

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

The code generated here was much longer than the one returned from ChatGPT. Because it returned the script.

Also, like what you would expect from a first year programming student, it was wrong. Properly validate values ​​to the left of the decimal point, but allow arbitrary values ​​(including letters and symbols) to the right of the decimal point.

find bugs

That same programming day, I ran into a really frustrating PHP bug. When calling a function, we often pass parameters. The function should be written so that it can accept the number of parameters that the original call sends.

As far as I know, my function was sending the correct number of parameters, but I kept getting the wrong number of parameters error. The prompt is:

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

When I put the problem into ChatGPT, AI correctly identified that I needed to change the code in the hook (the interface between the function and the main application) to account for the parameters. It was absolutely right and saved me from tearing my hair out.

I gave Bard the same problem and here is the answer:

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

Not again. This time the bard simply said the problem I was having was a parameter mismatch and I needed to pass the donation id. That was the wrong answer. Once again ChatGPT succeeded and Bard failed.

For the record, I saw all three of Bard’s drafts of this answer, and they were all wrong.

“Hello, world” test

Last week, I commissioned ChatGPT to generate code in 12 popular programming languages ​​(including Python), display “Hello, world” 10 times, and view mornings, afternoons, or evenings here in Oregon. I have determined. ChatGPT was successful in mainstream languages.

I sent the same prompt to Bard. Everything was wrong so far, so I chose just one language to test and asked them to generate the Python code for me.

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

Bard’s method for determining time was unnecessarily complicated, but the results were workable.

So can bards code?

Bards can definitely write code. However, in his 3 out of his 4 tests of mine, the code as written did not work correctly. So it’s not necessarily true that bards can code.

I will tell you this. If I hired a programmer, gave them the four challenges above as a way to test their programming skills, and they returned the same results as Bard, I wouldn’t hire them.

For now, Bard can code like a first year programming student and will probably get a C grade that semester.

Considering how good ChatGPT is, Google’s answer is embarrassing.

You can follow my daily project updates on social media. Follow @DavidGewirtz on Twitter, Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz on Facebook, Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz on Instagram and YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV on YouTube.

