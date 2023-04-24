WORD Radio hosts a Mayor’s Forum focused on technology and the future during Philadelphia Tech Week.





With Philadelphia’s mayoral and city council election season in full swing, forums seem to be popping up everywhere, for every niche and community. This year’s Philadelphia Tech Week, hosted by Comcast, will soon have one of his focusing on ourselves. WORD Radio’s forum on the future of technology and innovation in the city.

WORD, Pennsylvania’s only black-owned and operated talk radio station, will host “Inclusion, Innovation, and the Future of Philadelphia” on Tuesday, May 9, from 6-8 p.m. at the Quorum at the University City Science Center. We will hold a mayor’s forum focusing on “.

WORD General Manager Ashanti Martin explains what innovation and growth should look like in Philadelphia for mayoral candidates and how to ensure growth is inclusive if he becomes the next mayor He said that the debate will focus on whether This includes how these candidates view education as a way to prepare urban youth for the future. The forum will also touch on how tech companies are driving more jobs and how local governments are ensuring that blacks in Philadelphia have access to high-paying, high-growth jobs.

“This forum is an opportunity to take a step back and say, as CEO of Philadelphia, how do you see the future of Philadelphia in the long run?” That’s why we call it ‘The Future of Philadelphia,’ and make sure that black Philadelphians are included and even at the center of conversations about the growth of technology.”

All candidates are now confirmed to attend the event, except for Amen Brown. Martin said he would like to learn new information from each candidate about how they plan to expand innovation, technology and education in Philadelphia. She also wants to hear candidates acknowledging the challenges black founders face, such as the investment gap.

“We especially invite the Philadelphia tech community, especially the black tech community in Philadelphia and the venture capital community in Philadelphia,” said Martin. “We definitely want them in the room to hear this.”

Sarah Huffman is a 2022-2023 squad member for Report for America. This position is supported by the Renfest Journalism Institute.

