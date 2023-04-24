Twitter grants Gold Checkmark status to fake Disney Junior UK account





Twitter’s verification problem continues. It appears that the company inadvertently gave his account a Disney parody that posted racist slurs with a Gold Verified badge.

As of this morning, the Twitter account @DisneyJuniorUK boasted a gold verified badge on the social media site with the message, “This account is an official Twitter business and is therefore verified.” (The account was suspended less than an hour after Variety contacted Disney. According to one source, Disney has been aware of the account since early morning in the UK and has already tweeted to resolve the issue. was contacted.)

In a pinned tweet, the account, which doesn’t appear to be an official Disney account given its content and follower count, posted “#FuckThatN****Elon, #KasherQuon, #MeowskullFeetFreaks.” (The original pinned tweet was not censored for racial slurs.)

The Twitter account, believed to be a long-running parody account, also posted a tweet claiming that the adult animated series “South Park” and “Family Guy” will soon be available on Disney Junior UK.

A screenshot of the incorrectly verified @DisneyJuniorUK parody account prior to suspension.

The Disney Junior UK Network ceased operations in October 2020 and the corresponding Twitter account was also closed at the same time.

The Gold Verified badge costs $1,000 per month, but the social media company is now waiving the fee for its largest advertising clients and most followed brands.

The @DisneyJuniorUK account owner, like the account’s 2,628 followers, seemed stunned by the new verification status, tweeting: This is actually incorrect. Along with a screenshot of the account’s profile page with a gold checkmark circled.

Both your account profile picture and banner use the same official Disney Junior logo as your physical Disney account @DisneyJunior, also with a gold check mark. A genuine Disney Junior account boasts nearly 50,000 followers. The bio reads, “Where the magic begins.” And next to that golden checkmark is a little button that links you to your main @Disney account.

The intruder’s biography section, on the other hand, was simply linked to another account called @7virtues_ who claimed to control the @DisneyJuniorUK account.

In a poll retweeted by the Disney Junior UK account, @7virtues_ wrote: .s,..,y” and “NOT AT ALL N****” As of this writing, about 2,000 people have taken part in the vote, with over 88% of them joining @7virtues_ on their Disney Junior UK account. is recommended to be maintained.

After acquiring Twitter in a $44 billion deal last year, one of Elon Musk’s first changes was to allow celebrities, corporations, and other public figures through a mysterious system many believed to be unfair. It was to do away with the old verification system that awarded people blue verification badges.

But Musk’s replacement for the system, which allows users to pay for blue verification badges, quickly fell into chaos last winter. In one notable case, a user changed his name to his drug girlfriend Eli Lilly, paid his $8 for a verification badge, and just a few weeks of supply could cost a patient hundreds of dollars. I tweeted that insulin will be free. The prank was hailed for drawing attention to the soaring prices of life-saving drugs, but it also reportedly wiped billions of dollars out of Eli Lilly’s stock.

A month later, Musk announced that Twitter would introduce a gold badge for businesses and a gray badge for government accounts.

Last week he removed all the old blue check marks, but on Sunday he seems to have brought them back for users with more than 1 million followers, including Chris Hemsworth, JK Rowling and Neil deGrasse Tyson. is.

Variety reached out to Twitter and Disney for comment.

