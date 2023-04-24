The face of PlayStation: Shuhei Yoshida talks about the fun and future of video games | Games





In early 1993, Shuhei Yoshida joined Sony’s early PlayStation division as a business development officer, the first member of the team without an engineering background. While working with Ken Kutaragi and other architects at the original PlayStation, and later working with game development legends Mark Cerny and Kazunori Yamauchi on Crash Bandicoot and Gran Turismo games, he found his luck. I frankly admit that I could hardly believe it. When I talk to him the night before he receives Baftas’ prestigious fellowship award in recognition of his contributions to video games, he still seems lovingly surprised by his success.

people who received [this award] All creators before! Amazing, talented, genius people! I don’t know how I fit in, he says. (Past winners include Shigeru Miyamoto and Hideo Kojima).

Yoshida has been a champion in game development for decades, not just for those involved in games, but as president of Sony’s game studios from 2008 to 2019, where hundreds of developers bring their games to the PlayStation alone. We have helped provide it to our fans as well. likewise. At a time when the PlayStation 4 was the most popular console in the world, he was a regular in Sony’s marketing and communications, gently teasing rival his Xbox One console, and appearing in videos on his gaming podcasts to show him what he was doing. We talked about the games we enjoyed.

The 59-year-old has played everything from Sony’s own blockbusters like God of War and Horizon to independent games from little-known developers. Now he has a big habit of Marvel Snap, he tells me, but he also plays the Bafta award-winning Before Your Eyes on the recently released PlayStation VR2 headset (which made him cry ), expressing enduring admiration for the refinement of Nintendos. Creativity and tactile. He knows who video game journalists, streamers, and influencers are, unwittingly posting selfies on his Twitter. He was a gamer first and an executive second, as the late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata fondly recalled.

In 2000, Yoshida was sent to the United States to help run the PlayStation’s American studios Naughty Dog (which would go on to make The Last of Us), Sucker Punch, and Insomniac. It was here in Santa’s Monica his studio that he worked on the original God of War (2005), which earned him his first Game of the Year award. It was the first of many. There have been so many Game of the Year awards since then, it’s unbelievable, he says. If he’s involved in even one GOTY game, I think it’s a good career, but for me he’s six or seven.

At 59, Yoshida still does it all.Photo courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

But behind these successes were many failures that resulted in projects being canceled, developer partnerships that didn’t work out, and a lot of work that was never released to the public. Working in game development, Yoshida says, gets used to it. PlayStation takes new ideas, but many of them fail. We prototype, evaluate, and decide to spend more time and resources or just stop. We cancel too many games. I usually try to convince the developers that they are trying to keep me from getting stuck on this project. We tend to work with people who have very strong ideas, and we love them so much that it’s very hard to change or stop their projects. Talent is everything in this industry. I tried to help them as much as I could.

In doing so, Yoshida is often present at the game’s entire lifecycle, from idea to prototype to release, seeing how hard developers work to bring them to life. He still lists his 2012 Journey as one of his career highlights. Something started, he says, when that game won all of the Game of the Year awards for not only best indie his game, but best game for all of these AAA titles. It made a huge impact on the people who played it. It might last four hours, but it’s about life and death, and people who’ve lost family and close friends can reflect on what they’ve been through while playing. I feel very lucky to have been involved in it.

Over the 25-plus years Yoshida has worked in the industry, things have become increasingly difficult for game developers. Development costs skyrocketed. 2010’s God of War III was a very expensive game for its time, but it cost him $44 million to make. A modern PlayStation 5 game like God of War: Ragnarok costs about $200 million. On the other side of the scale, independent developers are making better games on smaller budgets, making it harder to get noticed.

One of Yoshida’s career highlights, Journey was featured at the 2018 V&A exhibition on video games.Photo: Sony

Funding a game is tough, but he believes that even if you make a great game, there are still a lot of great games on the market that no one knows about. The good thing is that these days there are very good quality indie his publishers. Last year when I was at So Paolo, there were scouts from Devolver, Curve Digital and Team17 trying to find talent from these places, games that only they could make – [a games] Cultural background, mythology, artwork, and music can all make you stand out and special in the market. It’s all about economy. Some big games sell tens of millions of copies and justify putting all these resources into expensive territories, but I think the industry needs to diversify and that will happen naturally and organically. increase.

Yoshida’s most recent work has been to reach out and develop talent outside the established game-making territories of Europe, Japan and North America, with PlayStation’s big rival Xbox also investing. There are many surprises in the creative industry, including games, as it opens up game development to more people and potentially downplays human work as something that dramatically reduces its costs.

I was just this morning doing 15 pitches at an indie contest in Japan. One of them had stunning graphics created by a small team of students. They said they used Midjourney, an AI art generator, to create the art. In the future, AI will be able to develop interesting animations and behaviors and even debug programs.

Yoshida during his acceptance speech at the 2023 Bafta Games Awards. Photo: Stuart Wilson/Bafta/Getty Images for Bafta

He asked what he thinks about developers expressing concerns that AI could replace human efforts in art, music, and code. it’s a tool. Someone has to use the tools, he says. As you must have seen, AI can produce some very strange things. You need to be good at using the tools. AI will change the nature of learning for game developers, but ultimately development will become more efficient and beautiful things will be created by humans. Once you learn how to use these futuristic tools, you may not even need to learn programming. Creativity is more important. It’s a direction, how you envision what you want.

Yoshida describes video games as a medium that incorporates all technological advances and turns them into fun. The gaming industry will never be a fun place, he says. But, as in his 1990s, he affirms that talent, not technology or business models, will define that future. As the industry continues to grow, we hope to continue to support and pursue creative ideas and those willing to try new things. I don’t want to see the top 10 games are pretty much the same every year and every game is a service game. It’s a little boring for me.

