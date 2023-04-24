WashU Team Wins Rice360 Global Health Tech Design Competition | US News | News and Media Relations





Carrie Noxon of The Rice News

The Fistula Fighters, an undergraduate team from the University of Washington in St. Louis, competed on April 21 at the Rice 360 ​​Global Health Technology Institute’s annual Global Health Technology Design Competition, where a separate urinary collection that allows mothers to avoid urinating. It won for the innovative design of the system. Stigma and embarrassment due to incontinence that may result from prolonged obstructed labor.

Members of Team Fistula Fighters (left to right) Trinh Woolridge, Savannah Chatman and Samantha Olson of the University of Washington in St. Louis won the Rice 360 ​​Institute for Global Health Technologies’ 13th Annual Global Health Technology Design Competition on April 21st. . (Photo by Rhianna) Ravelel/Rice360)

Fistura Fighters team members Savannah Chatman, Samantha Olson, and Torin Woolridge won $500 for designing custom-fit urine collection cups and bags individually integrated into bike shorts that can be worn under skirts or pants. I won a prize. The award-winning innovation addresses the management of urinary incontinence caused by a vesicovaginal fistula, an abnormal opening between the bladder and vaginal wall that causes the involuntary expulsion of urine from the vagina.

The Fistula Fighters played against 27 teams from 8 countries: Bangladesh, Canada, Colombia, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Tanzania and the United States. All teams presented designs for low-cost technologies to address global health challenges in resource-limited settings.

For the first time in the contest’s 13-year history, the winning team was rewarded thanks to a gift from Rice alumni Ning Li 97.

Second place went to Rice Team TestTSH for its innovative design of an easy-to-read, low-cost neonatal thyroid hormone test. The $350 prize went to team members Alex David, Elise Erickson, Vanshika Jhonsa, Margaret Li and Alison Maniace.

The University of St. Louis team anemia assessment in a resource-poor area won 3rd place with a $250 prize. Team members include Amogh Chariyamane, Jake Little, Kevin Noonan and Andrew Kotz.

The Crystal Sea Award, a $500 prize for the project with the greatest scale-up of innovation in materials science or digital innovation, was awarded to Team Baby Belt from Bangladesh University of Technology. Her team members Tasmia Rahman Aanika, Asfina Hassan Juicy and Mahmud Wasif Nafeehat have created a low-cost fetal heart rate and uterine contraction monitor that can be used at home to detect signs of preterm labor. The award went to his Haiqing Du, Li’s grandfather and professor of materials science at Hunan University, China.

Team Pathfinder from Nigeria’s Ladoke Akintola Institute of Technology won a $500 prize for diversity, equity and inclusion. Taoheed Oyewo, the team’s lead innovator, and team members Emmanuel Ayanwole, John Coker, Patrick Obumselu, and Victoria Akintayo are committed to diversity, fairness, and fairness throughout the process of designing sanitary seats and open covers with an emphasis on accessibility. , recognized as best addressing inclusiveness. A universal toilet.

The Peoples Choice Award went to Team BambasAid from the University of Los Andes, Colombia. Team members Andrea Gomez and Andres Tarquino won a prize of $350 for their design of a pediatric monitor for congenital heart disease after he received over 14,000 votes on the Peoples Choice website in a design competition. bottom. Voting is closed, but all project videos are still available on the site.

Rice360’s Leadership in Global Health Award goes to Teresa Mukandawaia, Associate Professor, former Dean of Engineering, University of Malawi College of Business and Applied Sciences, Senior Advisor to the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), and conference keynote speaker Awarded to Mr. Renuka Gadde. .

Mkandawire grew up in a village with few role models, but her teachers inspired her to devote herself to engineering, becoming the only woman in her university’s engineering program. In an introduction to Mkandawire, Maria Oden, co-director of Rice 360, uses the pioneering experience of Malawian engineers to help marginalized groups enter science, technology, engineering and mathematics. stressed the importance of supporting

Mkandawire said, “I know it’s a race, but as a young person in STEM, I want to tell you that from my perspective, you’re all winners. Through engineering. You are a winner if you find solutions to these important problems.

Gadde shared some of his experience working on global health initiatives, both in the private sector with medical device company BD and in his current work with CHAI. She encouraged her students to travel and be in problem-solving environments. Citing the international development community’s interest in the field, she also encouraged students to pursue innovation in diagnostic technologies for global health.

Gadde is often asked how he can become a global health leader.

Carrie Noxon is a Technical Writer at the Rice360 Institute for Global Health Technologies.

