Pianist Lara Downes Releases New Album ‘Love At Last’ NPR





Pianist Lara Downs has released a new album of contemporary and historical work, Love at Last.Max Barrett/Lara Downes hide her caption

Compositions of today and centuries past as she reflects on the death and destruction that made headlines, including the Ukrainian War in late 2022, the Ebola epidemic in Uganda, and the gun violence against US pianist Lara Downs. By connecting the voices of the house, we shed light on that darkness.

She found a sense of purpose in healing and bringing hope after loss, trauma, or tragedy. That’s what defines her new album, Love at Last, which offers 24 of her works by composers from around the world.

“The main driving force is that when we keep talking about unprecedented times, we realize that it’s not true, everything we’re going through is precedent and this music shows it. ‘” she told NPR’s Michelle Martin, referring to the pandemic.

The oldest song on the album is based on the cantata “Sleepers Awake” by 18th-century composer Johann Sebastian Bach, composed over 100 years ago by a pastor in a small German town hit by the plague epidemic. Downes plays an arrangement by Polish pianist Ignaz Friedman. He sought solace in his own form to escape the spread of Nazism in Europe.

“It was clear that we could use this music to represent the cycles of history,” says Downes.

Other notable composers have written works during the social distancing and quarantine measures caused by the current pandemic. Her Calliope Tsoupaki of Greece says she wrote Meeting Point to show that “there is no distance between us when it comes to music, when it comes to love.”

In works like Jaroslav Sieg’s Dawn, Downs delves into what she calls “inherited meaning.” During the Nazi occupation of Prague, this song was played on the radio every morning as a message of resistance and hope. When I played at the Czech Embassy in Washington DC a few years ago, most of the audience was in tears. “Everyone in the room had a history of inheriting the work through her parents and grandparents,” recalls Downs. “This idea of ​​music traveling, carrying its own time, and translating it into our time is incredibly powerful and beautiful to me.”

Poet, singer, painter and calligrapher, Afghan composer Milad Yousufi has personal experience turning to music during difficult times. He was born during the civil war in Afghanistan. The Taliban rulers had banned music, so young Yusufi drew piano keys on paper and pretended to play them, imagining what the notes would sound like. On the album, Downes plays his Healer, his 2020 commissioned work from his Refugee Orchestra Project.

“Music allows you to do that. You put your sadness and all your emotions into the music and create something beautiful,” says Downes. “And to harness all this beauty on this one album, I think it’s a testament to the hope and growth that comes out of an era like this.”

The title of the album comes from a poem by Saul Chernikovsky written in Odessa in 1894. This poem was written just before the anti-Semitic violence in his native Ukraine, the Russian Revolution, and the two world wars he witnessed until his death in Jerusalem in 1943.

The poem concludes with:

Phil Harrell produced an audio version of this story. Digital edition edited by Tom Huizenga.

