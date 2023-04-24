Sanjiva Weerawarana establishes innovative IPaaS company WSO2, positioning Sri Lanka as new technology center





The web and many software applications as we know them today wouldn’t exist without the pioneering work of IBM. His two pioneers at IBM who subsequently founded and funded the revolutionary WSO2 were Sanjiva Weerawarana and James Clark. Weerawarana is the founder and CEO of his WSO2 and Clark is a legendary software entrepreneur and investor who helped launch the company with its initial funding.

Sanjiva Weerawarana, Founder and CEO of WSO2.

WSO2

WSO2 is an iPaaS enterprise or integration-as-a-service platform that enables the development, execution, and governance of integration flows that connect any combination of on-premises and cloud-based processes, services, applications, and data between individuals or multiple organizations. It offers a set of cloud services that enable WSO2 was founded in 2005 by Sanjiva Weerawarana, Paul Fremantle and Davanum Srinivas. This Founder’s Journey is based on an interview with Weerawarana.

Perhaps neither Weerawarana nor Clark would have left IBM had they brought their breakthrough research and open source solutions to market more quickly. In the same way that Xerox PARC allowed irrepressible entrepreneurs Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniek to commercialize their inventions as his Apple products, IBM made huge gains in his 90s and early 2000s. I was too concerned about cannibalizing profitable WebSphere software. So both left to forge their own paths. Clark moved to Thailand and became a citizen to continue his work in the Apache and open source communities. Weerawarana decided to launch his WSO2 from his home and birthplace in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

I avoided competing against WebSphere by creating a business plan for IBM called IBM Small Business Server. WebSphere is a very complex, fantastic, powerful, but very large and heavy program. And IBM said they weren’t doing anything. We are not shipping anything else. We needed to build this into our current product. And it was really boring. And he wanted to continue in that technical direction himself, says Weerawarana.

He had already returned to Sri Lanka in 2001. A longtime open source enthusiast, he was on the board of the OSI Open Source Initiative for some time as an Apache member. He knew the power of open source as enabling a small number of people to impact the world in unequal ways. to prove to the world that Sri Lanka can compete with India as a center of innovation.

WSO2 stands for Web Services Oxygenated and the number 2 refers to the chemical symbol O2 for Oxygen. It’s reminiscent of the days of Weerawaranas Web Services, but in a better, lighter, open source version. The company competes in the rapidly growing global market for integrated platform-as-a-service offerings, which will be valued at $3.4 billion in 2021 and will grow to $37.9 billion by 2031, according to Allied Market Research. predicted to reach.

WSO2 now has over 900 employees and $100 million in annual revenue, according to Weerawarana. Although headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Weerawarana remains in Colombo with its product development team. In addition to Sri Lanka and the United States, the company has offices in the United Kingdom, Brazil, Germany, Australia, United Arab Emirates, India and Malaysia, serving over 800 direct customers, some 5,000 OEM customers, and 25,000 open source customers. offers. WSO2 was developed for the small business market, but has successfully transitioned to the Enterprise he arena, serving companies such as Panasonic, AMP and Qantas. Now a major source of revenue, he offers a SaaS subscription service.

Over the past 18 years, the company has raised a total of $133.5 million in six funding rounds. Their latest Series E round of funding raised his $3 million in May 2022, led by Redstart Labs. This comes in addition to his $90 million Series E funding led by Goldman Sachs. Additional investors from previous rounds include Pacific Systems Control Technology, Toba Capital, Quest Software, Intel Capital and others.

Neither raising initial funding nor growing and managing WSO2 was a straight line to success for Weerawarana. He left his IBM and founded his own company with little to no borrowing of his funds.

When I left IBM, no money was raised. And then we started talking to people, and in 1998 he reunited with James Clark, whom he had met at IBM. I also knew that he was a millionaire living in Thailand and a brilliant engineer. And for the 2004 tsunami, we built a software system called Sahana. It now has its own foundation called Sahana Software Foundation, a disaster management platform. And the Thai government gave me a prize for it, and he in 2005 had to go to Thailand to get it in February. And Jim lived in Thailand, so I met him there and said I was going to start this company. And he’s good. I can do something, says Weerawarana.

Clarks angel investment helped keep the company afloat and he set out to register the company under the name Serendipity which sounded like Sandeep, an old name for Sri Lanka. It was something. Paul was fine with that. Unfortunately, there was no serendipity.com. So we registered in Sri Lanka as the Serendip system, and in August when we all agreed on what we were going to do, the weekend before we wired the money, James said, “I like the name. No. We have to change the name or they won’t give us the money And he was right It’s not a very good name for a company So we spent the weekend trying to come up with a name, says Weerawarana.

They brainstormed ideas, but with two conditions. It had to have semantic meaning and a domain name available. Finally, they came up with his WSO2. The name comes from his web service Oxygen. So in the logo the 2 is omitted like the oxygen symbol. And inside the O is the heartbeat sign. And that heartbeat sign represents support. This is our business model. Because we were giving away all the software for free and then selling the support, he says Weerawarana.

After its first angel investment, Weerawarana sought traditional VC funding from a company on Sand Hill Road in Palo Alto. Opened in 2006, everyone turned him down when they heard the company was based in Sri Lanka, except for Intel Capital investor Pradeep Tagare, whom he met at his conference. Intel Capital then led his $4 million funding round in his A round of WSO2.

Through a series of acquisitions, Cisco eventually owns the investment in WSO2. In 2013 Cisco wanted to buy the company and he offered $20 million based on $8 million in earnings. But Vincent Smith, WSO2 investor, founder of Toby Capital and now executive chairman of his company, knew there was a lot more WSO2 could do as an independent company. Smith then acquired other investors, allowing the company to pursue growth avenues and other investment options.

However, the company has yet to reach its full potential. The company’s products and technology were highly praised, but the company suffered from a lack of market presence and sales. Weerawarana decided to step down as his CEO and the board hired a CEO with sales and marketing experience. The new CEO didn’t go as planned and the board decided to look for a new CEO. Then in 2020 Covid hit him and the hiring process came to a halt. Weerana is concerned that the company is wasting valuable time and decides to take off her hat to the CEO ring. So I went to the board and said if you think I’m right for the job, I want the job. No nonsense needed. And I make this work and the company his IPO. That’s how I got back, says Weerawarana.

Weerawarana was born and raised in Sri Lanka. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Kent State University and his Ph.D. from Purdue University, after which he worked at IBM. Despite spending a lot of time in the United States, he is passionate about Sri Lanka’s future and is active in both political and social issues. Some of his controversial political views, which he shares regularly on his blog, are not well received by Sri Lanka’s political class.

I am very bullish on Sri Lanka as it only has a population of 20 million. We have incredible natural resources. Tourism can be a big thing here. Our basic stats are world class, life expectancy, healthcare, education, all world class. Weerawarana, who contributes both time and resources to several Sri Lanka-based philanthropic initiatives, says we just have a corrupt leadership structure that has ruined our country time and time again.

Among his many initiatives, he has focused on archiving all publicly available data in Sri Lanka and connecting the dots to derive meaningful and accessible insights that can be delivered to citizens, businesses and governments. Founder and Chairman of the Lanka Data Foundation, a non-profit organization. He is also the founder and chairman of his Avinya Foundation, whose vision is to bring dignity and pride to skilled workers by giving 16-year-old students the option to pursue careers directly focused on vocational education. There is also.

in the future? Weerawarana said he is particularly proud of the company’s introduction of Ballerina, an open-source general-purpose programming language that WSO2 has designed for cloud-era applications for his programmers, innovating both the company and Sri Lanka. I think it helps to identify it as a place for On the business side, Weerawarana said:

