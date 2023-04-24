Android 14 Beta 1 is here





The first beta of Android 14, now available to developers, focuses on privacy, security, performance, developer productivity, and user customization. Additionally, it improves the user experience on tablets and large-screen foldable devices.

To better protect sensitive data, Android 14 introduces a new accessibilityDataSensitive attribute. This attribute can be used by apps to enable access to specific data and views only for Google and third-party services intended to assist users with disabilities.

When apps use these new attributes, their visibility is actually limited to apps that declare the isAccessibilityTool attribute. Play Protect is a mechanism that scans apps when they are downloaded from the Play Store and ensures that they use the isAccessibilityTool attribute only when they are actually intended to help people with disabilities.

According to Google, there are two primary use cases where apps can take advantage of this new feature. The goal is to protect the user’s data from third-party access and to prevent critical actions such as authorizing payments using credit cards from being performed. The importance of this feature cannot be underestimated. Because the developer has complete control over what data the app considers sensitive and protects it from general outside access.

Additionally, Android 14 Beta improves a number of system UI elements, including a new, more prominent back arrow and a customizable share sheet.

Apps can add custom actions to system share sheets that create a ChooserAction that is displayed to the user when Intent.EXTRA_CHOOSER_CUSTOM_ACTIONS is called. This has the effect of displaying a separate row for app-specific actions above the cross-system actions row.

The new Share Sheet also makes it easier to return to the calling app and add new items to the shared list. Finally, the UI has been improved by allowing scrolling when sharing a large number of images and mixing text and images.

Android 14 Beta 2 will be available at Google I/O next month, and Beta 3 will be available in June. Android Beta 4, released in July, will be the last beta before the official release.

For a complete list of all changes in Android 14 Beta, don’t miss this Twitter thread by Mishal Rahman, co-host of the All About Android show.

