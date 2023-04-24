Technology Activities, Digital Transformation Strategies, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives





DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Epiroc – Digital Transformation Strategies report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com offerings.

This report provides insight into Epiroc’s technology activities, including its digital transformation strategy, innovation programs and technology initiatives.

Epiroc is increasing its focus on using key disruptive technologies to increase operational efficiency and deliver better products. To do so, we leverage key disruptive technologies such as AI/machine learning, big data, cloud, augmented reality, digital media and cybersecurity.

Epiroc is a manufacturer of mining and construction equipment. He operates in five business divisions: Above Ground, Underground, Parts & Services, Digital Solutions, Tools & Accessories. The Ground Division develops, manufactures and markets rock drilling equipment for use in exploration, surface mining, quarrying, well applications and construction sites worldwide.

The Underground division develops, manufactures and sells mining and tunneling equipment such as loaders, drilling rigs, ventilation systems and mining trucks. The Parts and Service Division supplies spare parts and offers professional service, training and support solutions.

Reason to buy

Gain insight into Epiroc’s technical work.

Gain insight into your digital strategy and innovation initiatives.

Gain insight into the technology topics we focus on.

Gain insight into various product launches, partnerships and acquisitions.

Main topics:

overview

Digital transformation strategy

An overview of the company’s key digital strategy/implementation efforts

Innovation Center and Training Program

Learn about the company’s key strategic divisions, innovation labs, incubation, and innovation-focused accelerator programs.

story continues

technology focus

Lists technology themes relevant to the industry in which the company operates and highlights the themes employed by the company

Approach to technology

Discussion of all technology implementations and partnerships in which the company has entered

Acquisition

A brief description of the acquisition by the company

Partnership and Investment Network Map

A bird’s eye view of all partnerships/investments/acquisitions the company has made in the last 3-5 years

ICT budget and contract

key executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report include:

ASI Mining

Combitec

Skanska

ABB

north bolt

B3

car

Ericsson

Orika

For more information on this report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h60yoq.

Source: GlobalData

