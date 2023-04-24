Where are the opportunities for medical technology engineering and innovation?





Medical device companies are currently grappling with many economic challenges, but the reality is that there is no shortage of opportunities for medical technology engineering and innovation.

Want to find your chance? Register for DeviceTalks Boston May 1011.

Here are some of the medical technology engineering and innovation opportunities we explore.

Competitive ablation field medical technology engineering and innovation

Cardiac ablation is becoming an increasingly competitive field with established and emerging players.

Opportunity: Medtronic paid $1 billion last year for Afferas’ advanced mapping and ablation technology. The company’s Sphere-9 catheter received his CE Mark approval in March. (Currently undergoing a pivotal clinical trial in the United States) In this presentation, Tim Laske Medtronics’ Vice President of Research and Business Development for Cardiac Ablation Solutions said that the company would like to build his Sphere-9 catheter. We share how we take advantage of Nitinol’s unique flexibility and durability. , may step into the company in a highly competitive field.

Pediatric device design medtech engineering and innovation

Designing surgical implants for pediatric patients is challenging.

Opportunity: Breaking the code for pediatric implants could open up new markets. ZimVie recently received a series of reimbursement approvals for its Tether Vertebral Body Tethering System, a non-fixed spinal device intended for the treatment of idiopathic scoliosis. In this panel, Spine’s Global President Rebecca Whitney and his R&D Director Ryan Watson will detail the work that led to the design, manufacture and commercial deployment of this novel device.

Incremental Innovation Medical Technology Engineering and Innovation

Medical device companies that sell new technologies and tools face intense scrutiny from hospital technical committees. New technology must be essential as hospitals are in crisis and have limited time to deploy new tools.

Opportunity: Engineers, product developers, and clinical leaders at medical device manufacturers, more than ever, must find ways to develop essential functionality for their new products. Chief of Zimmer Biomets, an orthopedic surgeon and his science, technology and innovation officer, Nitin Goyal, Ph.D., explains how the orthopedic giant navigates resistance by incorporating the needs of its critical customers into its process of innovation. increase.

Sensor overload Engineering and innovation in medical technology

Sensors are small and effective enough to find the home of many medical devices, but when does it make sense to add more sensors?

Opportunity: Boston Scientific sees practical use in urology. Megan Scanlon, President of Urology, leads a discussion about his LithoVue Elite single-use digital and his flexible ureteroscope systems, the first systems with sensors that can monitor intrarenal pressure during a procedure. increase. The FDA issued his 510(k) clearance for this device in February. Kristine LaRocca, SVP, Sales discusses the market opportunity.

Longevity risks of medical devices Medical technology engineering and innovation

Medical device manufacturers producing implantable devices to treat chronic diseases must consider two important factors. First, the materials used in the manufacture of medical devices degrade over time and can sometimes become harmful to those they are made to help patients. Equipment and other implantable devices require a power source with long life or wireless charging capabilities.

Opportunity: Two presentations at DeviceTalks Boston examine what it takes to build long-lasting medical devices. PSN Labs examines how supply chain disruptions have forced device makers to use suboptimal materials, increasing the risk of non-biocompatibility over time. PSN offers a possible solution. Meanwhile, Resonant Link, which works with major medical companies, looks at wireless power advancements that extend device life and create a competitive advantage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com/where-is-the-opportunity-for-medtech-engineering-and-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos