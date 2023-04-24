Strengthen enterprise security with Okta and Google Workspace





Millions of organizations, from innovative start-ups to major multinationals and public sector organizations, have migrated to Google Workspace to connect and collaborate in the new reality of hybrid work. Today, we are working with Google Cloud (link to news release) to help realize the importance of security for critical applications like Google Workspace. This means that organizations using Google Workspace can now easily add an essential security layer, identity, to their efforts.

In a world where hybrid cloud, best-of-breed technology, and hybrid work are the norm, the perimeter is no longer the edge of your network. Identity is now seen as an essential line of defense. That’s why security-conscious businesses are adopting an identity-centric security model.

Okta and Google Workspace combine with identity-driven security and governance to deliver a superior productivity and collaboration experience. Our partnership enables you to securely manage and protect your employee’s girlfriend’s identity across all applications and devices. With Oktas Workforce Identity Cloud, employees can quickly access Google Workspace and virtually any other app or resource using a single set of user credentials.

Combining Okta and Google Workplace allows you to:

Simplify access to apps: Use centralized credentials to access 7,000+ apps within the Okta integrated network, including Google Workspace. Her SSO solution from Okta allows users to easily and quickly access all applications from any device. Centralized identity management: Okta Universal Directory coordinates identity attributes across a vast application landscape, synchronizes identities across any trusted source, and provides a unified view for administrators to organize and manage users, groups, and devices. provide. Okta can integrate/collaborate with traditional homegrown directories, support multiple Active Directory domains and forests, and bring identities into Google Workspace without extensive directory cleanup or firewall changes. increase. Streamline collaboration: Oktas identity management capabilities and Google Workspace productivity and collaboration tools provide a powerful solution for remote teams to collaborate seamlessly and securely, regardless of location. Spend time on what matters: Okta simplifies, streamlines, and automates his identity management, so your team is more productive and can focus on value-creating projects. Okta workflows make it easy to automate identity processes at scale, so everyone can innovate without writing code. Employ anti-phishing passwordless protection: Enhance security with advanced identity management features. Okta FastPass provides phishing-resistant adaptive MFA and frictionless passwordless authentication that leverages user device biometrics to unlock limitless productivity. Leverage many phishing-resistant access policies and authenticators that adhere to industry standards such as NIST and FIDO2.

We are excited about the potential this partnership will unlock and look forward to the benefits it will bring to organizations around the world.

For more information, visit our website or download this data sheet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.okta.com/blog/2023/04/okta-and-google-workspace-are-improving-enterprise-security/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos