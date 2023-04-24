Access Global Talent to Solve Healthcare Innovation Challenges





Healthcare companies are at the center of a global technology landscape like never before. Technology is advancing rapidly, but the multi-trillion dollar healthcare industry has been slow to adopt new technologies and explore new use cases. Healthcare companies cannot afford to be left behind in technology adoption as technology has the potential to make healthcare more affordable, more accessible and more effective. . From telemedicine to wearable devices and leveraging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate drug development, diagnostics and personalized treatment plans, technology is transforming how healthcare is delivered and optimized across the value chain. doing. Therefore, continuous innovation is not only necessary but essential for healthcare companies to stay ahead of the curve.

Healthcare companies are transforming the way healthcare is delivered, recognizing the value and expertise technology professionals bring to the industry. Global IT talent is also playing an increasingly important role in helping healthcare companies navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving technological environment and improve patient outcomes. Harnessing the power of a global IT workforce, the healthcare industry is poised to revolutionize patient care, transform insurance and claims processes, and ultimately create a more transparent and accessible healthcare ecosystem for all. It has the potential to create a system

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, software developer employment is projected to grow 22% from 2020 to 2030, a much faster pace than the average for all occupations. This growth is expected to be driven by continued demand for software in healthcare. The need for skilled software developers continues to grow as healthcare organizations increase their investment in information technology to improve patient care and efficiency.

To meet this demand, healthcare companies are increasingly expanding their talent searches beyond their own borders to find the best candidates from around the world. This approach allows organizations to tap into a diverse pool of skilled professionals who can bring new perspectives, ideas and solutions to industry challenges while also gaining a competitive edge in the market. Helpful.

One of the main advantages of leveraging global talent is cost effectiveness. With access to talented professionals in countries with low labor costs, healthcare companies can save money while finding the highest quality candidates without compromising their innovation goals. This cost-saving aspect is especially important for start-ups and biotech companies that may have limited resources to collaborate with.

Global talent acquisition is not a new concept in the healthcare industry. Companies like Pfizer, Philips, GE, Novartis, and Johnson & Johnson are successfully leveraging global talent to develop innovative healthcare products and technologies that benefit patients around the world. Startups and biotech companies have also been able to harness the power of global talent to accelerate the pace of innovation and deliver better medical outcomes.

India is one of the countries that stands out for the intersection of biology, computer science and mathematics skills needed to drive the next generation of medical technology. To put things into perspective, India has a strong workforce of over 100,000 people with new age skills in areas such as AI and big data analytics, Internet of Things (IOT), cloud computing, intelligent automation and robotics. We pride ourselves on our Global Capability Center (GCC) talent pool. , and software engineering. As a result, her IT professionals in India are in high demand, many of them working on cutting edge health tech projects for companies around the world. In addition to this, India has more than 3,400 of her higher education institutions, 2.3 million of her STEM graduates annually, and the subcontinent has one of the strongest technical talent pipelines in the world. Relatively low labor costs and a well-developed infrastructure make it an attractive destination for companies looking to optimize their operations.

In addition to these, India also has the third largest and most vibrant startup ecosystem in the world. India’s innovation ecosystem is home to a large number of start-ups, accelerators and incubators working on cutting-edge healthcare technologies. This gives companies access to new and innovative ideas and solutions that they can apply to their operations. The Government of India is also actively promoting the growth of the healthcare industry with policies and initiatives aimed at promoting investment and innovation in this sector.

A strong combination of this large talent pool, cost advantage, vibrant innovation ecosystem and government support make India attractive to global healthcare companies looking to tap into new talent and technology. has become a destination.

Established global healthcare companies are also leveraging India’s GCC to drive innovation and accelerate growth.

1. R&D: Many global healthcare companies have set up GCCs in India to take advantage of India’s strong scientific talent and research capabilities. These centers focus on developing new products and technologies for India and other markets, conducting clinical trials and improving existing products.

2. IT and Digital Transformation: Many GCCs in India are also focused on IT and Digital Transformation, providing technology solutions to healthcare companies around the world. These solutions range from electronic health records (EHRs) to mobile health apps and telemedicine platforms.

3. Business Process Services: Global healthcare companies also leverage India’s GCC for their business process services. These services include operational support, finance and accounting, human resources, and supply chain management.

4. Analytics and Data Science: Healthcare companies are also leveraging India’s GCC for data analytics and data science. These centers process massive amounts of medical data to derive insights and help improve patient outcomes.

5. Innovation: Some healthcare GCCs in India are also focused on innovation, working with startups through dedicated accelerators and incubators to drive joint innovation and joint go-to-market for new products and services. I’m here.

Healthcare companies recognize the value of their global IT talent and are increasingly leveraging it to drive innovation, improve patient care and gain a competitive edge in the market. With the continued growth of the healthcare industry and the demand for software developers, companies that adopt a global approach to talent acquisition are better positioned to meet their talent needs and achieve their business goals. .

