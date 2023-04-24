Hello, what is the difference between doorbell (battery) and doorbell (wired)?





Google Nest first introduced a video doorbell in the form of Nest Hello in 2018. It was a wired doorbell. This meant that some homes were less suitable or more difficult to install.

Three years later, in 2021, Google Nest added a battery-powered doorbell. It has some added features compared to Nest Hello. The company has since added a wired version of his battery-powered model for 2022, but the model remains only available in the US, with the UK and Europe retaining the Nest Hello as a wired option for now. .

Wondering which Google Nest Doorbell is right for you? Compare Google Nest Doorbell (battery powered), Google Nest Hello Doorbell (plugged) and Google Nest Doorbell (plugged) to see what you should or can buy and what’s the difference.

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery)

our top choice

$129 $179 $50 off

The Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) is available in the US and UK, with more colors in the US. It has a wide range of features while offering great performance. This is a great all-around option and suitable for most homes.

Google Nest Doorbell (wired)

great option for us

$129 $179 $50 off

The Google Nest Doorbell (wired) is only available in the US, but it comes in the same beautiful colors as the battery-powered model and offers the same cameras and features. This model offers continuous video recording and chime.

Google Nest Hello (wired)

Good wired option for UK

$107 $229 $122 off

The Nest Hello Doorbell launched a few years ago, but is a wired-only option outside the US. It has a higher resolution and a sleeker design than the new model, but it has fewer features without a Nest Aware subscription.

price, stock, specs

The Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) is priced at £179.99 in the UK and $179.99 in the US. Launching in 2021 and available worldwide, there are four color options in the US and only a color called white or snow in the UK and Europe.

The Google Nest Hello Doorbell (wired) was priced at £229.99 in the UK and $229.99 when it first launched in the US. As we mentioned earlier, the Hello will be replaced in the US in 2022 by the Google Nest Doorbell (wired), but that model costs the same $179.99 as the battery-powered option, making it cheaper than the Hello. Available in the same four color options as our battery models.

To mess things up beautifully, though, the Nest Hello is still available at select US retailers, and not only from its early launch price, but it’s also pretty cheap compared to the Nest Doorbell (wired). Across the pond, Hello can be a consideration in the purchasing process. Only available in black, anywhere in the world.

If you do not have an existing wired doorbell, please note that installation costs should be factored into any wired option, either Nest Hello in the UK, US, Europe or Google Nest Doorbell (wired) in the US.

We’ve detailed a comparison of each Google Nest Doorbell model under this feature, but you can find a quick glance spec table below to highlight some of the key differences.

Google Nest Doorbell (battery)Google Nest Doorbell (wired)Google Nest Hello (wired)Video resolution 1.3MP color sensor, 6x digital zoom, 3:4 ratio 1.3MP color sensor, 6x digital zoom, 3:4 ratio 3MP color sensor, 8x digital zoom, 4:3 ratio Viewing angle 145 degrees 145 degrees 160 degrees Power Battery or Wired Wired Wired Voice compatibility Google Assistant and Amazon AlexaGoogle Assistant and Amazon AlexaGoogle Assistant and Amazon AlexaApp compatibilityiOS and AndroidiOS and AndroidiOS and Android work Limits 20C to 40C (4F to 104F)20C to 40C (4F to 104F) 20C to 40C (4F to 104F) (4.9oz) 117 x 43.2 x 26mm (4.6 x 1.7 x 1.0in), 122g (4.28oz) IPX4 Design

Google Nest Doorbell shares similar design features, especially Google Nest Doorbell (battery powered) and Google Nest Doorbell (wired). The original Nest Hello was black only and featured buttons with LED rings on the bottom, a camera on top, and a slim design with rounded tops and bottoms.

The Google Nest Doorbell (battery) is only available in white in the UK and Europe, but in the US it comes in four colors, including white (snow), and has a button with an LED ring on the bottom, a camera on top, and a slim design. It’s a feature. It has rounded tops and bottoms, is taller and wider than the Nest Hello (wired) and Google Nest Doorbell (battery powered), and is made from more sustainable materials.

The Google Nest Doorbell (direct plug) comes in four colors for the US. Same as battery model. These consist of snow, linen, ivy and ash. It has almost the same design as the battery-powered model, but is smaller in size and more in line with the Nest Hello. Similar to the Google Nest Doorbell (battery powered), it has a slim design with rounded tops and bottoms, a camera sensor on top and a button with an LED ring on the bottom.

Google Nest Doorbell (wired) is the thickest, Google Nest Hello is in the middle, and Google Nest Doorbell (battery powered) is the slimmest. The Nest Hello Doorbell (wired) option is rated IPX4, while the battery option and the new Doorbell (wired) are both rated IP54.

The only other thing to mention in terms of design worth considering is that the camera lens is more obvious on the Google Nest Doorbell (battery) and Google Nest Doorbell (wired) compared to the Nest Hello. This is white or black on black for the Nest Hello, but may have different background colors depending on your region. The buttons are larger on both Doorbell (Battery) and Doorbell (Wired) than on the Nest Hello, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

feature

All Google Nest Doorbells have Talk & Listen functionality via the Nest app for Nest Hello and via the Google Home app for Google Nest Doorbell (battery powered) and Google Nest Doorbell (wired) , you can communicate with the person by the door. They all also offer Quick Replies, preset messages that can be sent quickly if you can’t make it to the door. Unfortunately, you can’t change Quick Responses, but the three options available cover most of what you need.

It also has HD video with HDR and night vision, 24/7 live streaming, and Nest Aware to provide up to 60 days of event video history. You can also set up activity zones and pair with either a Nest Hub or Nest speaker for visitor announcements, including Familiar Face alerts if you have a Nest Aware subscription.

However, there are some differences in the rest of the features Doorbell offers. Nest Hello Doorbell (wired) provides Nest Aware Plus chimes, 10 days of his 24/7 video history, motion him alerts and person alerts without a Nest Aware subscription.

The Nest Doorbell (battery) and Nest Doorbell (wired), on the other hand, have people, motion, parcel, animal and vehicle alerts and 3 hours of video clip event history without a subscription, rather than static images like the Nest Hello. Yes, Google Nest Doorbell (plugged) offers 24/7 recording, but both Doorbell (plugged) and Google Nest Doorbell (battery powered) continue recording during Wi-Fi or power outages. However, the Google Nest Doorbell (battery powered) only chimes when connected wired, and has no video history or battery replacement options. These are two drawbacks that come with the convenience of not needing a wired connection.

Hardware and specifications

The Google Nest Hello Doorbell (wired) offers a 4:3 aspect ratio and a 160 degree diagonal field of view. It has a wider field of view than the battery-powered Google Nest Doorbell or the Google Nest Doorbell (wired), so it fits a group of people, for example, but you can still see your luggage on the floor. It has a 1/3-inch, 3-megapixel color sensor, offers 8x digital zoom, and delivers 1600 x 1200 video at 30 fps.

Google Nest Doorbell (battery powered) and Google Nest Doorbell (wired) have an aspect ratio of 3:4 and a viewing angle of 145 degrees. It has a higher field of view than the Hello Wired Doorbell, allowing you to see things and people on the floor in front of the doorbell better. Both have 1/3-inch, 1.3-megapixel color sensors and offer 6x digital zoom and 1280 x 960 video at 30 fps.

Despite having a lower resolution than the Nest Hello, Google claims the Doorbell (battery) and Doorbell (wired) have hybrid lenses made of glass and plastic that are designed to be sharper. doing. The camera pixels are also 125% larger than the Nest Hello, letting in more light. After reviewing the Google Nest Doorbell (battery powered), I thought the image quality wasn’t as sharp as the Google Nest Hello, the colors weren’t true to life, and there was a lot of image noise. That said, the battery-powered doorbell’s video and image quality are more than adequate. Thanks to High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Night Mode, you can clearly see what’s going on day or night, not just your face. However, in our experience, Hello’s night mode is better.

All come with speakers and microphones, while battery-powered doorbells and newer wired models offer noise cancellation.

Of course, the biggest difference between Google Nest Doorbell is that Google Nest Hello Doorbell and Google Nest Doorbell (wired) are both wired, so unless you already have a wired doorbell, it will need to be installed by a professional, but Google The Nest Doorbell (battery operated) is battery operated. or wired. Please note that if you choose to run on battery, you will need to charge the battery. A 1 meter charging cable is included.

Conclusion

Your home is the first place to decide which Google Nest Doorbell to choose, and which one is right for you depends on where you live. Wired doorbell options are impractical, so battery options may be preferred. is the only option. And if you’re in the UK or Europe, your options are even more limited as the Google Nest Doorbell (battery) only comes in white.

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery)

our top choice

$157 $179 $22 off

If a wired model is what you’re looking for (e.g. you might have a wired model now), Hello is the only option in the UK and Europe, and despite being several years old now, it’s still Excellent model. US users can select Nest Hello if found. Alternatively, choosing the Nest Doorbell (wired) brings the design and features of the battery model, but in a more compact form. Both offer chime and continuous video recording, but not the battery model.

However, the battery-powered Google Nest Doorbell and Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) have a few extra features over the Nest Hello wired doorbell. For example, more alerts included without a subscription, and the ability to continue recording even during power outages or Wi-Fi disconnections. It’s also cheaper than Nest Hello in the UK and Europe.

Nest Hello, on the other hand, offers better video quality and uses the Nest app over the Google Home app, making it a better overall user experience. Whichever option you choose, chances are you’ll be happy with any of them.

Google Nest Hello (wired)

Good wired option for UK

$107 $229 $122 off

