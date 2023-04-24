



Accenture and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Accelerate Cybersecurity Resilience Lendlease Selects Accenture Security and Google Cloud Solutions for AI-Powered Cyber ​​Detection and Response

New York and Sunnyvale, California. April 24, 2023 – Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Google Cloud today announced an expanded global partnership to help businesses better protect their critical assets and strengthen their security against persistent cyberthreats. Announced. Together, they provide the technology, trusted infrastructure, and security expertise organizations need to build resilient security programs and maintain confidence in their readiness. The two companies have partnered since 2018 to power the world by leveraging Google Cloud’s leading edge in data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and cybersecurity to build a stronger digital core. We help the largest organizations radically improve their businesses. In the next phase of the partnership, Google Cloud’s security-specific generative artificial intelligence designed to integrate Accenture’s new Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR) service with the most popular security technology platforms and other clouds (AI) to enhance. Delivering crisis management, incident response, and threat intelligence from Accenture and Mandiant, combining the expertise and capabilities of the two companies into one joint service. We provide comprehensive, proactive cybersecurity services for enterprises operating in any cloud or multi-cloud architecture. Paolo Dal Cin, his global head of security at Accenture, said: “We combine the best expertise and capabilities from Accenture Security, Google Cloud and Mandiant to help our clients achieve the level of cyber resilience their businesses need in today’s cyber threat landscape. Leverage generative AI. With this, our integrated cybersecurity services should increase scale, speed and effectiveness to deliver a new level of cyber resilience,” said Sunil Potti, general manager and vice president of cloud security at Google Cloud. He said: Accenture’s new MxDR service is powered by Chronicle’s world-class security operations, Mandiant’s cutting-edge threat intelligence, and new security-specific generative AI capabilities to help defend enterprises against the most advanced cyber threat actors. I’m here. said Craig Robinson, his vice president of research at IDC. Google Cloud’s broad portfolio of advanced security tools and generative AI enables you to build an end-to-end security program that best protects large organizations. “As part of an integrated collaboration between Accenture Security Services and Google Cloud Technologies, Accenture will integrate new capabilities and technologies to enhance its Adaptive Detection and Response service and his MxDR service. Improve detection, investigation and response to cyber threats. It does this by ingesting and searching the vast amounts of enterprise-generated network and security telemetry and using near real-time analysis and context on security risks and vulnerabilities. Mandiant Threat Intelligence: Accenture’s new MxDR offering, which includes cyber threat intelligence capabilities, will also incorporate Mandiant’s actionable, cutting-edge threat intelligence. Mandiant provides near real-time access to context and threat intelligence from the front lines, with a global team of analysts working around the clock to investigate and respond to the most advanced cyberattacks. Security-Specific Generative AI from Google Cloud: Accenture will be the first company to leverage Google Cloud Security AI Workbench. Google Cloud Security AI Workbench provides visibility into Google’s threat landscape and Mandiant’s frontline intelligence on vulnerabilities, malware, threat indicators and more. By integrating generative AI into our services, Accenture aims to significantly accelerate incident detection, analysis and response to reduce the impact of security incidents. Location- and industry-specific customizations: Accenture and Google Cloud can build and manage customized security programs for organizations with complex environments that require more than a turnkey solution. This approach is suitable for global organizations that need to protect a large attack surface and a large number of assets, or companies that need to comply with local regulations related to data residency and sovereignty. Crisis and incident response management: Accenture security experts work closely with Mandiant threat experts to help organizations build resilient cybersecurity protections across business assets and hybrid workers To do. Accenture-owned technology accelerator: Accenture’s security services include unique technology and an intuitive user experience that improve threat detection and response capabilities and reduce the time and effort required to contain vulnerabilities. is reduced. Helping Lendlease secure its global business Lendlease, a global real estate group with expertise in shaping cities and building thriving communities, leverages Google Cloud’s Chronicle Security Operations technology to deliver next-generation detection and We are benefiting from the new MxDR solution that makes it possible. Accenture helped Lendlease significantly upgrade its IT infrastructure to further its cloud-first strategy, including migrating workloads to Google Cloud and upgrading core services such as the Podium Property Insights (PPI) platform doing. Accenture also offers 24x7x365 security services including incident response, vulnerability management, and infrastructure and application security protection. William Ruh, CEO of Lendlease Digital, said: This new partnership between Accenture and Google will help simplify security operations, including the operational technology environment, delivering transparency, flexibility and speed at scale. Accenture was recently ranked #1 in revenue-based managed security services market share in the Gartner® Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2022 report. * *Gartner, Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2022, April 2023. U.S. and international registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates, used herein with permission. I’m here. all rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications. Nor does it advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. About Accenture Accenture helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital cores, optimize operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services, delivering tangible results at speed and scale. A world-leading professional services company that creates real value. We are a talent and innovation leader with 738,000 employees serving clients in over 120 countries. Technology is at the heart of today’s change. We are one of the world leaders in helping drive that change because of our strong relationships with the ecosystem. We combine technology strength with unrivaled industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capabilities. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song enable you to deliver tangible results. These capabilities, along with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360 degrees of value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted and lasting relationships. Our success is measured by the 360 ​​degree value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, our partners and our community. Please visit www.accenture.com. Accenture Security is a leading provider of end-to-end cybersecurity services including strategy, protection, resilience and industry-specific cyber services. We bring security innovations with global scale and worldwide delivery capabilities through our network of cyber fusion centers. Backed by a team of highly skilled professionals, we enable our clients to securely innovate, build cyber resilience and grow with confidence. Follow @AccentureSecure on Twitter, LinkedIn, or visit accenture.com/security. About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates the ability of every organization to digitally transform their business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions powered by Google’s cutting-edge technology on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in over 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as a trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most important business problems.

