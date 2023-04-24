Educators navigate the new world of AI





Franklin College sophomore Brooke Stephens uses the artificial intelligence language generator ChatGPT in Andrew Rosner’s Digital and Salesforce Marketing class on Thursday at the Center for Tech Innovation.

Andy Bell-Bartachi | Diary

Artificial intelligence software that allows you to create an essay from scratch in just a few seconds. But rather than ban students from using her ChatGPT for fear of academic misconduct, some local educators encourage students to explore ways they can use the software to be more productive. I encourage you to do so.

In a Digital Marketing and Salesforce Fundamentals class at Franklin College, students used this software to create email subject lines in addition to their own. Their companions guess which ones are created by his ChatGPT and which ones are concepts of the human mind. Some students guessed wrong.

Andrew Rosner, the university’s director of digital fluency, who teaches a class, says the platform can revolutionize not just academia, but anything related to content creation.

I think it’s a great tool, but it has obvious limitations. Overall, according to Rosner, it’s useful when viewed and used in the right way. What intrigues me most from a productivity standpoint is the efficiency this tool brings to users and how they can better utilize the time they save using this tool.

San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company OpenAI released ChatGPT on November 30 and reached 100 million users in January. Since then, the OpenAI leader has agreed to his $10 billion deal with Microsoft and is now integrating his OpenAI into Microsoft Office software and the Bing search engine, according to MIT Technology Review.

ChatGPT is one of many Artificial Intelligence (AI Platforms). AI has been around for decades, and other AI content generators have sparked recent controversy. In March, a widely circulated image appeared to show former President Donald Trump resisting arrest. These images were created by AI. Earlier this month, an AI model generated a song called Heart on My Sleeve using the voices of popular artists Drake and The Weeknd. According to NPR, the song was removed from the streaming platform after Universal Music Group, which released the music for both artists, sued for copyright infringement.

ChatGPT uses natural language processing to pull information from billions of web pages and uses predictive models to connect words. However, this has limitations.

One of the first is accuracy, says Rosner. Information feeding into the ChatGPT model will stop in September 2021. If you asked who won the 2022 World Cup, you wouldn’t know because that information wasn’t fed into the model. As with all artificial intelligence, bias is a problem. Data must be entered by humans, and that comes with bias. The data fed into this model can introduce some degree of bias.

Students in the Rosners class, who used ChatGPT to brainstorm keywords for search engine optimization earlier this semester, have mixed opinions about the platform.

Sophomore Brooke Stephens said that while he might be tempted to use ChatGPT to do his job, doing so is harmful.

Stevens says he uses it in several classes and internships for inspiration. It can be difficult to navigate what to rephrase. Looking at what’s automatically generated, it’s pretty easy not to change too much, but you should use it as a baseline and translate it into your own words. I’ve learned that it’s a great tool for creating keywords in email marketing and general content, but it’s not necessarily a panacea.

Fourth-year student Jett Klene said he has concerns about academic integrity when professors can’t find ChatGPT-generated papers.

There are advantages to doing things quickly and easily, but I worry about the whole education if there is no good way to see if someone is using ChatGPT. Assignments can be done in seconds, says Klene . I hope it doesn’t replace the human thinking factor. I don’t want people to be too shallow, but using it as a tool to complete tasks and do deep work can be very helpful in understanding things.

Karl Knapp, a business professor at the University of Indianapolis, encourages students in his data analytics and supply chain management classes to use ChatGPT as a starting point for drafting their first assignment, and uses ChatGPT as a starting point for math courses. I compared it to the invention of the calculator, which improves productivity.

I have encouraged (students) to use it. I now feel it is a must-have tool and it can improve my productivity in many ways. But you can’t use it just to do your job. You have to know what you are doing. Any expert knows that it’s not perfect and that whatever answer it gives you isn’t perfect. there is.

Johnson County public school educators are considering how to approach the new platform. Some students are using his ChatGPT to complete assignments at Whiteland Community High School, and educators are looking at how to deal with these situations on a case-by-case basis, said principal Benji. Betts said in an email.

Greenwood Community School Corporation Superintendent Terry Terhuen said school leaders are discussing ChatGPT, but whether to include it in the curriculum or how best to maintain academic integrity. He said he hadn’t decided yet.

At Center Grove Community School Corporation, administrators are discussing ways to help students understand ChatGPT and use it in constructive ways, said Katie Brennan, Connected Learning Coordinator.

This is the future, she said. AI has been around for a while and will continue to be very important as students grow and enter post-secondary life in college and in the workplace. Our job is to prepare AI to be used in a sensible way and in a way that allows us to identify the information we obtain.

According to Brennan, an AI tool like ChatGPT is used to create a first draft, which students can use their own knowledge of the subject to analyze and rewrite.

Students can go back to their drafts and check for accuracy, bias, and tone. Then students can use their discernment skills to see if it is accurate and correct it, rather than taking it at face value. It teaches them to see it through a different lens.

Teachers can use Turnitin, a web tool, to check for plagiarism and require students to use Google Docs to track changes students make as they complete their assignments. If educators embraced the use of AI platforms like her ChatGPT rather than avoiding them, students were more likely to learn to use them in a more responsible way, says Innovation at Center Grove schools. Coach Amanda Moore said.

Moore said current practice needs to be changed slightly and checked for student understanding. There is a difference between trying to block access and teaching students how to use AI effectively. is. The reality is that AI is poised to impact every industry. Students are much more likely to use it successfully if they can use it properly and ethically.

