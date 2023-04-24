VMware Workspace ONE partners with Google Workspace for hybrid work





VMware is pleased to announce a new partnership between VMware Workspace ONE and Google Workspace. It brings together industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM), productivity, and collaboration tools to help organizations enable their employees to work securely from anywhere, on any device. Google Workspace also announced a partnership with his current VMware integration partner, Okta, to bring his state-of-the-art identity management capabilities. Read the full announcement here.

We have extensive experience working with Google to solve end-user computing challenges for our customers. He has worked with multiple Google teams (especially Android Enterprise and ChromeOS) to bring meaningful innovations to market and help customers navigate the rapidly changing enterprise IT landscape. This collaboration is important to the evolution of our Workspace ONE platform and his broader UEM segment. I am now excited to pursue continued growth with the Google Workspace team.

With over 3 billion users worldwide, Google Workspace (formerly G-Suite) is a cloud-native communication and collaboration suite that includes popular apps like Gmail, Drive, Meet, Docs, Sheets and more. Organizations can leverage Google Workspace to provide a cloud-native, zero-trust architecture for these apps that leverages threat detection, contextual access control, and data loss prevention capabilities to make work safer.

Through our partnership, we will combine the productivity and collaboration capabilities of Google Workspace with the UEM and Digital Employee Experience Management (DEEM) capabilities of Workspace ONE to provide our customers with a dynamic and comprehensive workspace solution. IT administrators can use Workspace ONE to manage their hybrid work needs across users, apps, and endpoints, including onboarding, configuration, OS updates, app management, and support. Intelligence-driven insights and automation make it easier for IT to take efficiency and remediation actions, and employees can simply and securely access the Google Workspace app along with other corporate resources on the endpoint of their choice. will be able to access.

At the same time, organizations have the flexibility to choose solutions from best-of-breed ecosystem partners and are not limited to a single vendor. And because both Workspace ONE and Google Workspace are cloud-native platforms, they can add significant value to organizations looking to overcome the limitations of many legacy systems and avoid the burden of large on-premises investments. We can help.

In summary, the integration of VMware Workspace ONE and Google Workspace enables organizations to:

Enable safer work from anywhere, on any device. Employees can work from anywhere, on any device, and securely access the Google Workspace app and other tools they need to stay productive. Strengthen your Zero Trust security posture. Organizations can increase their Zero Trust maturity and reduce the risk of data breaches. Google Workspace includes Google AI-powered threat protection and Forrester’s industry-leading data security. Workspace ONE includes robust device management and continuous assessment. Each is reviewed for the highest level of compliance, especially for FedRAMP and Department of Defense accredited government agencies. Simplify IT management. Workspace ONE simplifies IT administration by allowing you to centrally manage all your organization’s endpoints, users, and apps, including the Google Workspace app. By automating common processes and streamlining complex workflows for onboarding devices, deploying apps, and managing desired states, IT admins need less time. Reduce licensing and operating costs. Avoid the burden of large on-premises investments with the cloud-native infrastructure and flexibility of VMware Workspace ONE and Google Workspace. Avoid vendor lock-in. Customers are not locked into a single vendor and have the flexibility to choose the solution they need from VMware Workspace ONE, Google Workspace and Okta.

To learn more about how VMware Workspace ONE and Google Workspace can improve your organization’s security posture, improve collaboration and productivity, and reduce costs, visit https://workspace.google.com/security. , contact your representative. VMware or Google Workspace representative.

