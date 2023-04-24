Innovation Beats Invention: Assessing the Value of New Technologies





What comes to mind when you evaluate the value of new technology? Evaluating the value of generative AI has generated a lot of buzz about its novelty, unique applications, and potential impact on the world of business. is. This “buzz” contributes to the reported size of the generative AI market, which is $8 billion by 2021 and a CAGR of 34.6% by 2030. value, but not the actual value.

What are companies really spending that $8 billion on?

Is that spending really going for AI, or is it a bit more data engineering and machine learning? It is difficult to judge.

As generative AI becomes addicted to its own hype cycle, companies risk impulsively investing large sums of money and time in the thrill of new inventions. However, as with all bright new inventions, businesses should not rush to adopt generative AI without considering how to unlock its true value. This is the crucial difference between innovation and invention.

buzz does not equal value

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that creates entirely new content such as text, images, and sounds. Think of ChatGPT, a model that interacts with users to generate new data from simple requests. This generative aspect represents a transformational step. Previously, AI and machine learning (ML) could only analyze or process existing data.

Generate new content

With the promise of generating entirely new content, companies are salivating at the opportunity to apply technology across processes and systems.

Develop original content (text, photos, videos). Create large amounts of synthetic data or data about data to train other machine learning models or test new products and services. Examine large datasets to highlight patterns. Personalize user experience and content within product experiences or digitally enabled services. Automate repetitive tasks such as data entry and image annotation.

Generative AI has the potential to greatly impact the business world, but the technology’s inherent benefits will vary by business, industry, and application.

Innovation goes beyond mere invention

Generative AI has captured the collective imagination, but companies poised to thrive in the next wave of the digital economy will not pursue the brightest new technologies without prioritizing customer and business value. They understand that innovation is doing something in a new way that creates value, even if it uses old tools to do something new.

For example, it might seem tempting to incorporate machine learning into a product recommendation engine to output recommendations to users. After all, it’s a more novel invention. However, decision trees can generate accurate product recommendations almost as effectively, while being faster to build and cheaper to maintain.

What is the Generative AI Lifecycle?

Generative AI is still in the early stages of its lifecycle (the bright new invention stage) and has not yet had enough time to achieve major commercial success in the real world. People are reluctant to make important decisions based on unverifiable data. This natural (and healthy) skepticism grows when individuals and companies don’t understand how their technology generates data.

Collected and transformed data

The way data is collected and transformed for use in AI influences the quality and value AI brings to the enterprise. With this in mind, a significant investment is required to allow for ROI. This fact cannot be overlooked as most businesses are already struggling with current systems buried in mountains of valuable information that are difficult to process.

Successful organizations in 2023 will innovate while keeping this reality in mind. They don’t build technology for technology’s sake. They understand hypotheses, invest modestly before making bigger investments, and always look to the desired outcome.

Discovering the true power of generative AI

Insight into what customers value will eclipse good technology over time. When customers give up something of value, such as money or time, they demand more value in return.

Successful companies can meet customer needs with a three-pronged approach. Evaluate one or more target markets to determine the reasoning behind the technology, take a lean approach to test hypotheses (those modest investments), and ultimately where the compelling and lasting value lies understand what .

Identify the reason behind technology

Start by considering your target market to determine the reasons behind your technology. Create a set of opportunity hypotheses. Think of as many things as you can. Don’t be afraid to ask different people for ideas, as you’ll sort the list later. These opportunity hypotheses should include who will benefit and how, and may also include who will pay and why.

Evaluate and rank your list of opportunities against criteria such as:

How well-positioned is your business to deliver these value propositions? What are your brand and customer expectations? How big will the opportunity be?

Before testing these hypotheses, discuss your thresholds for persuading them to invest more in any single opportunity or combination. This is the key to resisting the temptation of confirmation bias — only see results that support the hypothesis you want to be true. Since this is an exploration, it can give very unexpected results. Unexpected results can lead to unexpected insights and even greater opportunities.

Test hypotheses in a low-fidelity, lean way

How can you test a concept without building it? How can a small investment in testing convince you to invest in the next round?

The answers to these questions lie with the customer, not the boardroom. To test your hypothesis, you have to get out of the building.

We highly recommend using a user researcher at this stage. Their technique of asking open-ended questions without making the interviewee feel the answer you want is invaluable for obtaining verifiable and reproducible results.

Paper prototyping and remote user testing

I’m also a big fan of paper prototyping and remote user testing. Tools that support these methods have come a long way. These options significantly reduce the cost of hypothesis testing, can be recorded or observed live, and allow quick pivoting of test scripts or hypotheses.

Most leaders imagine a long, expensive, and vague process when listening to user research. The best user researchers complete a small batch of tests (5-8 users) and interpret the results with other users before doing another round.

Done properly, this type of testing can be collaborative and participatory with stakeholders. What can have a significant impact on conversations with prospective investors is the specifics that management tells potential customers about their situation, what they value and what they pay for. because it gives a good example.

understand where the value is

After the test is complete, interpret the results. I often hear leaders say they want to be data-driven, and I was one of them. When I started observing user tests, the first thing I noticed was that the responses were qualitative, inconclusive, and inadequate. But I noticed a pattern quickly emerge from the results.

I have learned that interpretation is essential to the process and is ripe for confirmation bias, unspoken assumptions, and opinions weighted by a person’s position in the hierarchy. Aim, and the process itself is looking for customer insights.

So how do you get truly valuable results from your tests?

There are multiple possibilities. You can clearly see that your customers appreciate and pay for your company for a solution you sketched or a similar variation. These are rare and you should watch out for teams trying to tell you what they want to hear.

The more likely and better outcome is that testing reveals that customers generally find value in your solution, giving you insight into why and why they value your solution. This additional color is important for all future decisions and gives your company a greater competitive advantage even if other companies are pursuing the same solution.

These additional opinion insights also give you the option to pivot if you discover a better or cheaper alternative approach to offer equal or richer value.

Completing these three phases is essential if a company wants to build digital products with real business value and be proactive in its digital transformation.

Leverage real business value, not hype

The age of having to be a trailblazer is discredited. Widespread adoption of generative AI is still years away. It takes that time to develop talent who can drive value-added hiring. Costs will drop, talent pools will deepen, and generative AI will move from hype to functionality.

In the meantime, we often see many companies claiming to use AI on the back of hype, but actual adoption remains around the core of their products/services. As the market matures, the temptation to jump on the bandwagon will grow.

But companies that decide how to harness technologies like generative AI to create real value will stand out from the crowd and be best positioned to be the next wave of the digital economy’s pinnacle.

Featured image credit: Tara Winstead. pexel; thanks!

Scott Varho Chief Evangelist at 3Pillar Global

Scott Varho, Chief Evangelist and SVP at 3Pillar Global and Global Head of Craft and Community, has spent nearly 20 years working with or leading a fast-paced delivery team responsible for building products that support core business objectives. I’ve been leading At Pearson Education, a Fortune 500 educational services company, he served as Identity and Access Management Executive and Product Manager, serving a business unit with over $3 billion in annual revenue. As Vice President of Platforms at EverFi, Scott led the initiative to integrate K12 with the higher education platform, while simultaneously launching new business models and achieving new levels of scale. Most recently, Scott was tasked with building the product, user experience, and engineering teams by the CEO of Interfolio. He oversaw the rapid maturation of the team and business culture, his triple increase in revenue, and played a key role in the acquisition and integration of Data180’s people and technology.

