Google puts campus project on hold after tearing down San Jose lot





Google’s rendering of “The Meander” as “a central social gathering place for shops and local food.” I think there is an office building somewhere.

“Mixed use” means that part of this development is for office space, part is for residential and part is for “active use” such as retail.

Google

Google

Google’s rendering of “Gateway”, a “flexible square for ephemeral popup programming and events”.

Google

“Creekside Walk”.

Google

Night at Meander.

Google

For some time, Google has been planning to build a new 80-acre mega-campus that will occupy most of downtown San Jose, California. If you’re happy with the modern shutdown and questioned whether Google could commit to a “10 to 30 year” timeline for construction projects, congratulations! It reportedly “paused” after only two years of construction.

Google has received approval to start the project in 2021. The plan was to build an area twice his size at Google’s recently completed “Bayview” headquarters. The 80-acre “mixed-use district” included 7.3 million square feet of office space, 4,000 residential units, 15 acres of “parks, squares and green spaces” and 500,000 square feet dedicated to “retail, culture and the arts.” I guess. , education, hotels, etc. The project, called “Downtown West,” had no construction budget estimates at the time of its announcement, but some estimates say the completed work could be valued at $19 billion. bottom.

But that was two years ago, and now that Google is in an age of cutting costs and gaining Wall Street approval, it seems Google has changed priorities again. CNBC reports that the project is currently “on hold,” with sources telling Elias that “there are no plans to resume the project in the near future.” Citing “internal communications,” the report also says Google removed construction updates from the project’s website last month.

advertisement

Missing out on a major construction project is bad news for downtown San Jose, but Google took the decision critically two years after what CNBC described as “the first phase of demolition.” So did Google take to the streets with lots of cash and lots of promises and walk away all distraught? , and other locations were forced to relocate.” With the project on hold, the area is now “largely a demolition zone and is at risk of becoming an eyesore in the long term and becoming economically zero.” Even after the demolition, Google was ominously pointed out that it was “not legally obligated to actually build the campus.”

Admittedly, it doesn’t make much sense to build office space now. With the trend of working from home accelerating in the aftermath of the pandemic, and Google’s move towards cost cutting and a “shared desk” policy, it sounds like these office jobs will never come back. But COVID started in his 2019, and by his mid-2021 when construction began, Google’s office had vacated him for over a year. Now, after the economic downturn has forced Google to cut costs, a Google spokesperson told CNBC that he’s looking at how best to move Downtown West forward.

When the plan was approved by the city, Google’s head of San Jose development plans, Alexa Arena, promised the city that Google’s project was long-term and that we weren’t developers for five years. . The second half of that quote certainly seems correct.

Exhibition image by Aurich Lawson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/04/google-puts-10-to-30-year-campus-construction-project-on-hold-after-2-years/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

