Getting a college degree takes too long, but true innovation is hard





Getting a college degree takes too long. Where are the innovations we need?

Getty Images

For 30 years, two facts have remained true about the path to a college degree.

Bachelor’s degree completion rates hover around 60%, and a consistent chorus of people dissatisfied with this rate is demanding changes to help students complete their degrees faster. But despite the indicated need and clear desire for change, there was frustratingly little innovation.

The probability of successful completion is a good barometer when judging the quality of an extended process. Whether it’s a meal, a cross-country trip, or a book, it’s all about making progress from start to finish. Those who quit midway through suggest that the design may be flawed. A natural corrective action might be to change the content of the experience or reconsider its length. For university degrees, both types of changes benefit students. The most common reason for failure to complete is lack of money to pay for education or inadequate counseling, especially when it comes to the necessary course preparation and navigating the quagmire.

Attempts to innovate can be broadly divided into two types. The first is a new approach that helps students move through the process faster. These may include taking courses during the summer, taking more classes during the semester, reorganizing the semester, or taking credits through high school exams such as AP or equivalent exams such as her CLEP rather than college courses. includes obtaining a

A second type of innovation looks at how the time factor changes, specifically the requirement of 120 credit hours to complete a bachelor’s degree.

120 credit hours may seem arbitrary, but it is a number that is deeply ingrained in the fabric of higher education. Four of the six major regional accrediting bodies incorporate his 120 credit hour figure into their bachelor’s degree requirements, and his other two organizations do not explicitly require his 120 credit hours. but this has become the de-facto standard.

Therefore, all college course catalogs may contain a declaration that a minimum of 120 semester credit hours is required to complete a degree. So a Google GOOG search that requires a minimum of 120 credits will return around 30,000 results. This number is so strong that a student in a country where a bachelor’s degree can be earned in her three years may find herself ineligible for admission to a master’s degree program at an American university.

In early April 2023, 12 universities looking to buck this trend came together to discuss various pilot programs for three-year degrees of 90-100 credit hours. These degrees don’t just give you a year of accelerated progress from start to finish. It also reduces the total number of courses required (usually electives or general education classes) while keeping academic majors intact. Only a few of these universities have formally submitted proposals to accreditation bodies, but none have had their proposals approved to date.

Accreditation bodies are only the first hurdle to overcome this obstacle. Some states, such as Virginia and California, have statutory requirements of 120 credit hours. And while other states have requirements that degrees requiring 120 or more credit hours are clearly justified, there is little to no state-level opposition to the 120 credit hour threshold itself.

what you can do

To answer this question, we must first identify the value of a college education. Is it knowledge gained in the course of earning a degree, or is it a signal conveyed by having a piece of paper stating that you have earned a degree? Universities tend to favor the latter. An example is MIT OpenCourseWare. They employ large scale open online courses. Both initiatives offer free access to underlying educational content, but not the university degree itself. How long will this last?

Students who have historically successfully completed a degree have demonstrated that they are basically ready for work, and future employers have the confidence that applicants will be able to learn all the skills they need to be successful. gave But as serious degree requirements are replaced by less rigorous courses, the value of a college degree as an indicator of competence is declining. , it is difficult to distinguish between ability signals and socioeconomic status signals.

At the same time, career-focused boot camps such as AP Academy and career-gating exams such as Chartered Financial Analyst provide better knowledge, clearer signals, or both. This situation will continue to change as employers focus on the true value of college degrees and practical knowledge and skills. Rather than relying on degrees and majors with generic educational requirements that have no impact or clear utility, companies should develop coursework and certificates that show they have the necessary skills. You may start looking for job seekers who can offer you the right mix. This kind of pressure may be enough for leaders within the ranks of colleges and regional accrediters to redefine the bachelor’s degree and maintain its usefulness for employers.Until then, the 120 Rules can remain firmly rooted.

