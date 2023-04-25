Google CEO Sundar Pichai received $225 million in 2022





Alphabet has cut spending on laying off a large number of employees and scrapped long-loved perks, but it looks like there’s plenty of cash set aside for the tech giant’s executive team.

Sundar Pichai received a compensation package totaling more than $225 million to lead Google and its parent company through 2022, according to an annual notice to shareholders issued on Friday. In addition to his $2 million salary and nearly $6 million in personal benefits, Pichai received his triennial stock award, which helped keep Pichai motivated, hardworking, and incredibly wealthy. was intended.

The Bay Area-based tech giant laid off 12,000 employees in January and cut benefits for its remaining employees amid weak demand for digital advertising and turbulent economic conditions. In a memo to staff announcing the layoffs, he said the company overhired during the pandemic and “takes full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here.”

It’s up to Pichai and his leadership team, who received an eight-figure reward package in 2022, to keep morale high and fend off Microsoft’s attempts to make Bing a Google search rival. But the notice, like layoffs before it, marks a clear disconnect between management and the employees who run the company.

Pichai’s package is 808 times the average Alphabet employee wage in 2022 of $279,802. Annual compensation packages for CEOs have dramatically outpaced employee salary growth in recent decades, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

Alphabet has decided to tie Pichai’s compensation more directly to the company’s short-term financial success than it has in previous years. Compared to the 2019 package, this award is more focused on Performance Stock Units awarded based on Alphabets’ shareholder returns compared to other companies in the S&P 100 over the next three years. If that company is in the 55th percentile of the companies in the index, hell get the full package. If Pichai succeeds in leading Alphabet to his 75th percentile, his top payout will be his $100 million, topping his already staggering $225 million.

What’s more, Alphabets’ share price is already up more than 12% since it fell in November when stock compensation was calculated. His 2022 payout for Mr. Pichai could be worth another tens or hundreds of millions, once the payout is fully finalized in 2026.

Pichai, 50, briefly worked as a consultant at McKinsey before joining Google in 2004. He took over as Senior Vice President in 2013 and led the Android, Google Chrome and Google Apps suites before taking charge of the entire product division. Then, in 2015, he became CEO of Google, and in 2019, he took over the top job at Alphabets from Google co-founder Larry He Page.

The company said in a notice that it relies on several factors to determine executive compensation. We have listed the companies we consider as peers when determining competitive executive compensation, including

Have you heard of anything happening at Google or other tech companies? Feel free to contact technical reporter Stephen Council at [email protected] or Signal (628-204-5452).

