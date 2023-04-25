Google’s parent company Alphabet reveals how much it compensated CEO Sundar Pichai in 2022.





Pete Pachal, technology analyst and content chief at Coindesk, discusses the scrutiny facing Google’s Bard and the search engine’s AI chatbots.

Google’s parent company Alphabet on Friday revealed how much it paid CEO Sundar Pichai last year.

Pichai’s 2022 salary totaled about $226 million. The tech giant included the information in its latest proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Received approximately $218 million worth of equity awards out of Pichai’s total compensation of approximately $226 million. That’s on top of his $2 million salary plus about $5.95 million in “all other compensation,” according to SEC filings.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Reuters / Brandon Wade / File / Reuters Photos)

Pichai’s CEO Stock Awards occur every three years. What he received for his 2022 had the same target value as what he received for 2019, but the latest one has an increased percentage of Performance Stock Units (PSUs) and his We also saw higher performance requirements for PSU payments. A Google spokesperson said he was noted in the 8-K filing when asked for comment.

The “All Other Compensation” section accounts for $5,935,000 as Pichai’s “personal security” and “usually, unless otherwise stated, 401(K) plans or loss plans of up to $10,250. It consists of company matches and personal use of company aircraft,” Google said. said in a proxy statement on Friday.

In 2021, Pichai earned $6.3 million. The year before that, his compensation was $7.4 million. His salary for both years also remained flat, at $2 million.

Google’s parent company Alphabet on Friday revealed how much it paid CEO Sundar Pichai last year. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu / Files / AP Newsroom)

His total compensation was $280.6 million in 2019, according to 2020 SEC filings.

According to Google, Pichai’s compensation in 2022 represents an 808:1 ratio to the median employee. The company pegs his $279,800 as the median for all employees.

The company announced in January that it was laying off 12,000 jobs, and in a memo posted on Google’s website at the time, Pichai said, “After a period of dramatic growth, the financial We hired it because of economic realities that are different from reality,” he said. “Over two years.

The company’s next quarterly results are due to be released on Tuesday afternoon. (Corbis/Files/Getty Images via Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

In February, Alphabet reported total revenue of $282.8 billion in fiscal 2022, up 10% from $257.6 billion in the same period last year. Meanwhile, net revenues were down about 21% from $76 billion to $60 billion.

The company’s next quarterly results are due to be released on Tuesday afternoon.

TICKER SECURITY LAST CHANGED CHANGES % GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 105.97 +0.56 +0.53%

Pichai’s tenure as CEO of Google has now spanned nearly eight years, and he joined Google nearly 20 years ago. He assumed the role of Alphabet’s CEO in late 2019, about four years ago.

