Meta, Google executives receive big bonuses amid layoffs





Despite mass layoffs and cost-cutting efforts across the tech industry, some executives are still well paid.

In a virtual Q&A session with Meta employees last week, employees criticized CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the six-figure bonuses given to executives in a tumultuous time of layoffs and plummeting stock prices.

Meta executives received six-figure bonuses in 2022, according to the company’s SEC filings released last week. ), CSO David Whener ($712,284), and former COO Sheryl Sandberg ($298,385).

“Why our entire executive team got an EE/GE rating [short-hand for top-tier performance reviews at Meta] What if they were directly responsible for the choices that forced them to lay off more than 20% of the company? Where is the accountability?” one employee told The Wall Street Journal. I asked

According to the company’s filings, C-suite executives received bonuses based on individual performance calculations, with a target percentage of 75%. Each executive reportedly went above and beyond targets and received six-figure bonuses.

RELATED: Meta Begins Latest Round of Layoffs Amid ‘Year of Efficiency’

Zuckerberg said some of his executives have taken on new roles and “expanded the scope,” an employee who attended the meeting told Insider.

The person told the outlet that he found the CEO’s response “shallow” and “condescending.”

Meta declined to comment to Entrepreneur.

However, Meta wasn’t the only company to offer hefty bonuses in the midst of downsizing.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai received about $226 million in compensation in 2022, according to the company’s SEC filings last week. His total compensation for 2021 was $6,322,599. All five of his other executives at Alphabet will also receive millions of dollars in compensation in 2022, an increase of at least $9 million for him compared to the previous year.

The significant increase in Pinchai’s compensation is primarily due to a $218 million equity award in 2022 (he had none in 2020 or 2021).

In January, Google announced it would lay off 12,000 employees. The company has also informed employees that it will cut some of its office perks and programs as a means of cutting costs.

Entrepreneur reached out to Google for comment.

RELATED: ‘Why me? Why now?’: 8-month pregnant woman says Google fired her

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.entrepreneur.com/business-news/meta-google-execs-receive-big-bonuses-amid-layoffs/450286 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos