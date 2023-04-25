Learn Google Apps Script Create a Paint-by-Numbers Spreadsheet





Spreadsheets are great for financial modeling, but they can also display pixel art.

In this Apps Script tutorial, you’ll create a spreadsheet filled with numbers using conditional formatting and a script that “paints” a blank spreadsheet.

Learn how to:

Make it interactive by coding some Apps Script functions that apply the appropriate data visualization format to import the data.

let’s do it

Tenacious D’s Lockout Video Walkthrough

Yes there is a full tutorial.Pull this out as you read and refer to it and follow along

YouTube video walkthrough thumbnail

Pikachu demo sheet: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Zu0B0dE_N4UrgAAzlWKqbpmz2TL_qr9GYWS451O7UL0/edit#gid=0

Volcano demo sheet: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/11lOVseXtpB6xWxhrmZr1LfImI75TBDbof6mkFzz0ck4/edit#gid=0

[ファイル]->[コピーの作成]to create an editable copy of any of these.

Project setup

Everything we do today is based on a few simple formats. Turn a cell a specific color based on the number in the cell.

See the picture below where all blue cells contain the number 15. By setting the font and background color to blue, you can create the effect of a solid color in the cell.

Pixel art image of Pikachu

You can create your own number grid, but there are many available. You can print these out for your kids to color in and import them into a spreadsheet with just a few clicks.

Here is the volcano grid used in the walkthrough video.

Volcano color image by number grid

When I first recorded the walkthrough video, I was unable to copy and paste from the PDF. Now all the numbers have been pasted into one cell.

Instead, I was able to bring the number grid into Google Sheets by first opening it in Microsoft Word and copying and pasting from there.

Since then, I’ve also found that copying and pasting from a PDF sometimes shows numbers in the first cell of each row.

Image of a numeric grid in Google Sheets

This also doesn’t work because I want each cell to have its own number. But you can easily achieve this by applying the =SPLIT() function.

=SPLIT(A1,” “) splits each value in the cell by an empty space. So every number is pulled into its own cell in the row.

Image of the Split function in Google Sheets

Once all the numbers have been entered into the individual cells, apply some formatting to the spreadsheet so that all the cells are square. Make it bigger or smaller as needed. I chose a row and column height of 30px.

To do this, select the column header by clicking and dragging from A to the end of the column. Right-click anywhere in the range and[列のサイズ変更]Choose.

Image of resizing columns in Google Sheets

Do the same with 30px per line.

Image of resizing rows in Google Sheets

[表示]->[表示]->[グリッド線]to turn off gridlines.

Image Conditional Formatting in Display Options in Google Sheets

select the whole range with all the numbers,[書式]->[条件付き書式]Click.

[新しいルールの追加]Click[フォーマット ルール]Under, from the drop-down menu[等しい]Choose.

Image of conditional formatting in Google Sheets

[書式設定スタイル]adjust the font and background colors according to each number according to the color key of the selected color page.

In this example, the number 10 must all be blue, so when you enter 10, both the background color and the font color will be the same blue.

Images for Color Options in Google SheetsImportant Note

Because of the script we’re writing and the way it’s triggered, we need to change the HEX code for one of these two numbers. If they are exactly the same, you will get an error later.

So, first enter the same color in both, then open one and select the plus icon in the custom color swatch.

Images with custom colors in Google Sheets

Manually change one value in the HEX code one digit at a time. In the example, #0b5294 is changed to #0b5394. Visually, they look the same. If this is confusing, watch the walkthrough video at 02:39.

Images with custom colors in Google Sheets

Doing this for each color in your piece will create gorgeous pixel artwork in your spreadsheet. This alone is a great deal!

Volcano pixel art photo in Google SheetsApp Script Setup

Name the current sheet by double-clicking Sheet1 at the bottom. We call it “art”. Then click the plus icon in the bottom bar to create a new sheet. The name is “canvas”.

Sheet name image in Google Sheets

Set up your canvas the same way you did the first time, but without conditional formatting. Make them all the same size, remove the gridlines, and add a border around the B2:T21 range to act as a frame.

Next, we need to create a toggle button in each cell. In Google Sheets, the way to do this is to add a checkbox to every cell. The checkbox holds a true or false value and changes back and forth when clicked.

Select the whole range again,[データ]->[データ検証]Choose.The conditions[チェックボックス]change to[詳細オプション]and[入力を拒否]Choose.

Image of data validation rules in Google Sheets

This gives the script something to trigger.

Format these checkboxes in the same way as conditional formatting. Make the background white: #ffffff, change the font color slightly: #ffffeff. Then give it a huge font size, like 200. This allows you to click anywhere within the cell without the risk of clicking just outside the borders of the box itself.

Then[拡張機能]->[Apps Script]to open the code editor.

Google SheetsScript Logic[拡張機能]Menu image

Every time I click on a blank cell on the canvas, I have to copy and paste the formatting of the individual cell.

To do this, use the onEdit(e) trigger method built into Apps Script.

function onEdit(e) { // get current sheet var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet(); // if not in art sheet… if(sheet.getName() != “art”){

First, get the active sheet as a variable. Then follow the steps to get the formatting you want and paste it, making sure it’s not an “art” sheet…

// Get the active cell and its row and column references var activeRange = sheet.getActiveCell(); var row = activeRange.getRow(); var column = activeRange.getColumn();

Inside the conditional if statement, create three more variables so that you can get the position of the current cell.

Then you have to go to the “Art” sheet and get the formatting from the corresponding cell.

var artRange = SpreadsheetApp.getActive().getSheetByName(“Art”).getRange(row, column); // get the background color from the same reference in the art sheet var backgroundColor = artRange.getBackground(); var fontColor = artRange .getFontColor();

Create another three variables. One for artRange which uses the rows and columns of the “canvas” sheet to get the range from the “art” sheet. Then two variables for color: one for the background and one for the font.

All that’s left now is to set the cells in the “canvas” sheet to the color you just got. I also chose to revert to blank white cells if they were already colored. So use another if statement to handle it.

trueFalse = activeRange.getValue(); if(trueFalse){ // Set activeRange with its backgroundColor. activeRange.setBackground(backgroundColor); activeRange.setFontColor(fontColor); } else{ activeRange.setBackground(‘#ffffff’); activeRange.setFontColor(‘#ffffff’);

First, set a trueFalse variable equal to the value of activeRange. This will be true or false depending on the state of the checkbox.

If false (the checkbox is not checked), use variables from the “Art” sheet to set the background and font colors.

Here’s the full onEdit(e) code:

function onEdit(e) { // get the current sheet var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet(); // if not an art sheet… if(sheet.getName() != “art”){ // get the active cell and Get that row, column reference var row = activeRange.getRow(); var column = activeRange.getColumn(); var artRange = SpreadsheetApp.getActive().getSheetByName(“Art”).getRange(row, column) ; // get the background color from the same reference in the artsheet var backgroundColor = artRange.getBackground(); var fontColor = artRange.getFontColor(); Logger.log(backgroundColor) Logger.log(fontColor) trueFalse = activeRange.getValue (); if(trueFalse){ // Set activeRange with that backgroundColor. activeRange.setBackground(backgroundColor); activeRange.setFontColor(fontColor); } else{ activeRange.setBackground(‘#ffffff’); activeRange.setFontColor(‘#ffffff’); } } } Reset function

As an extra feature, add a real button to reset the canvas. To do this, create a new function in the Apps Script code editor.

Get the sheet and all checkboxes as variables. To get the checkboxes, use the getRangebyName() method on the “canvasArt” range.

Second, with Apps Script’s built-in methods, it’s very easy to do. Set all checkbox values ​​to false, background color to #ffffff and font color to #ffffff.

Here’s the full reset() code:

function reset(){ var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActive(); var checkbox = sheet.getRangeByName(‘canvasArt’); checkbox.setValue(false); checkbox.setBackground(“#ffffff”); checkbox.setFontColor (“#fffeff”); } button trigger

To create a button in your spreadsheet,[挿入]->[描画]Choose.

in Google Sheets[挿入]Menu image

Select the rounded rectangle and drag it onto the grid.

in Google Sheets[図形]Menu image

Double-click the shape and write “CLEAR”. Adjust fonts and colors as desired.

Image of button drawing in Google Sheets

[保存して閉じる]Click and drag to resize and reposition it on the sheet at the bottom of the canvas.

Once in place, click the three circles in the upper right,[スクリプトの割り当て]and enter the name of the script to trigger (in this case Reset).

Image assigning a script to a Google Sheets button

Clicking this button will run that script and clear the entire art canvas.

Conclusion

Hope this helps. Had a great time making this. Gametype spreadsheet content will be added soon.

Have a great one!

