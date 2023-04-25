Create a start/finish line in Google Earth Pro





This page will walk you through creating a start/finish line using Google Earth Pro.

Find a truck location.on the toolbar[パスを追加]Click the button to start drawing the start and end lines.

A window will appear. You can move this window to the side so the tracks are still visible. This window will remain open until the start line has been drawn.

Click on the map where you want to record the first point. Subsequent points are connected in the order they were drawn. Click to select specific points (to place additional points between existing points). Draw a start/finish line Click and drag to draw a line along the track in the direction you are going and across the start line. Keep the line as straight as possible so that the highest possible heading value is calculated. Release the mouse button when you are 10 or more points past the start line. Click to add two separate points that create a line across the starting position. See example below.

Add another finish line or split point by adding more lines around the track at the desired location. A crossover should be added to each point for easy identification.

The example below has a start line and two split points.

And another finish line.

Once you have finished drawing the line,[パスの追加]Click the button to go to the popup window that appears and give the path a name.[OK]Click. Saving SPL/DSF files

The path file is located in the left toolbar of Google Earth.[場所]is displayed below. Right-click the file, select Save Location As… and save it to the desired location.

Change the file type to .kml in the dropdown list.

To convert the new KML files to SPL/DSF start/finish line files, open the “VBOX Tools” software. Once the software opens,[ファイル]>[インポート]>[Google Earth から]Choose.

Now we need to set a starting point. Click the Data graph to find the cursor and move the cursor to the crossover point.

Note: ALT + arrow keys move the cursor sample by sample. Press the space bar when the cursor is at the starting point.

A window appears telling you that the start line has been set, and a green dot appears on the map graph.

To add a split point or another end point, reposition the cursor at the desired crossover location. Press ‘S’ to set a split point and press ‘Shift + Spacebar’ to set a split finish.

After setting all the points,[メイン グラフ]Click and from the drop-down list[開始/終了/分割線]and[保存]Choose.

In the next window you can choose to save the file as a .SPL or .DSF file. A Video VBOX or VBOX Video will accept either of these when loaded into a scene, but only .DSF files on the SD card. PerformanceBox or DriftBox only use .DSF files.

This .SPL or .DSF file can now be loaded into the VBOX Video/Video VBOX Setup or directly into the VBOX.

Load into VBOX Video HD2 setup software

This file can be found in the lap timing menu[ゲート]is under[自動スタート/フィニッシュ ラインのオーバーライド]check the[追加]can be loaded by selecting You can tell the start/finish line is loaded by the horizontal and vertical values ​​below the lap timing menu.

Loading into the Video VBOX LITE setup software

[シーン プロパティ]of[ラップ タイミング]in the menu[開始/終了 + スプリット]Load the file into the scene under[シーン プロパティ]You can tell the start/end lines are loaded by the horizontal and vertical values ​​displayed under the .

Loading to VBOX Video HD2 or Video VBOX

Save the .DSF file to the root of the SD card and insert the card into the unit.

Loading to VBOX Touch or Performance Box Touch

Save the .SPL file to a folder named “SF LINES” on your SD card, insert the card into the unit, then press the “Load Lap Timing Gates” button within the Lap Timing Settings. If there is only one file on the SD card, it will load immediately. If there are multiple files on the SD card, the unit will display all available files. Select the file and press the confirmation button at the bottom right of the screen. Once loaded, you will briefly see a success screen indicating that the start/end lines have loaded successfully.

Loading into PerformanceBox or DriftBox

Save the .DSF file to a folder named ‘DATA’ on the SD card, insert the card into the unit, then select ‘Load Splits’ from the lap timing menu. This file must be called “DBOX.DSF” to be detected by the unit.

