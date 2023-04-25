Vivid Machines Raises $5.8M CAD to Help Growers Virtually Monitor Fruit Trees





A Toronto startup uses image processing and AI to monitor crop production.

Vivid Machines, a Toronto-based agtech startup that provides surveillance technology for fruit supply chains, has raised CAD$5.8 million (US$4.3 million) in seed funding.

Founded in 2020 by Jenny Lemieux (CEO) and Jonathan Binas (CTO), Vivid Machines uses spectral sensors to enable growers, packing facilities, and fruit marketers to capture data on permanent crops. developed a vision system that

The funding will help Vivid Machines expand to a wider variety of crops.

Crops that tend to grow uniformly like corn can be monitored en masse using drones and satellite technology. Permanent crops such as apples and peaches are usually trees or shrubs. The same overhead surveillance technology is not ideal for permanent crops because the leaves of the tree cover the fruit. To get around this, Vivid Machines technology uses imaging and AI to capture the chemical and physical profiles of permanent crops.

According to Vivid Machines, its platform will help growers manage crop progress and predict yields by providing accurate, real-time crop data, down to individual plants.

According to Vivid Machines, the funding will help the startup in developing a wider range of system applications and expand its capabilities to a wider variety of fruit crops.

The round was led by BDC Capitals Thrive Venture Fund, with StandUp Ventures, Algoma Orchards, Tall Grass Ventures, Entrepreneur First, BoxOne Ventures, Conexus Venture Capital (Emmertech), W Fund, Cornell Capital, Freycinet Ventures, N49P, and Mars IAF.

RELATED: Four startups from inaugural Entrepreneur First Toronto cohort raise a total of C$5.7M

In January, Vivid Machines was awarded over $810,000 by the federally-backed Canadian Food Innovation Network for projects with Ontario-based farms Algoma Orchards and Blue Mountain Fruit Company. Both specialize in apples. Under this partnership, Vivid Machines creates a digital twin (virtual model) of an orchard to determine the ideal harvest time to meet the demands of grocers and food processors.

Vivid Machines previously joined the first cohort of Entrepreneur First Torontos in 2021, securing $1.4 million in investment from the program and a grant from the Canadian government. It has also received funding from the Government of Ontario in 2022 through the Agri-Tech Innovation Program, which invests up to $100,000 in each selected project.

Featured image courtesy of Vivid Machines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/vivid-machines-raises-5-8-million-cad-to-help-growers-virtually-monitor-fruit-trees/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos