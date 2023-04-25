Google claims San Jose mega-campus is on hold





Google still has plans to build an 80-acre campus in San Jose in 2023. But those plans may be on hold, according to one report.

A company spokesperson told SFGATE that the construction project is not on hold, despite an anonymous source familiar with the Downtown West’s large multi-use plan telling CNBC last week. The facility will include more than 4,000 residential units, 15 acres of parkland, 7.3 million square feet of office space and 500,000 square feet of retail, cultural and arts space.

In a statement also provided to CNBC, a Google spokesperson said, as noted above, the company is committed to ensuring its real estate investments meet the future needs of its hybrid workforce, businesses and communities. increase. While downtown he considered how best to move West forward, in the long term the Sun he was committed to Joss and believed in the importance of development.

CNBC also claimed that many of the development teams working on the project were cut during the company’s recent layoffs. A Google spokesperson also denied this.

The “Downtown West” area was planned for development from Google in San Jose.

google street view

In its February earnings call, Google said it would pay about $500 million to consolidate office leasing around the world, and the company is evaluating all of its real estate holdings. The tech giant told The Mercury News at the time that the planned downsizing wouldn’t derail the company’s planning village in San Jose, with breakthrough work expected to be in place by the end of 2023.

However, CNBC reported that Google recently removed updates about its Downtown West construction from its website. The campus demolition phase is nearing completion, with the San Jose institution being bulldozed down in the process. The company says it could take him 10 to 30 years to complete this gigantic project.

The company laid off about 12,000 employees in January, and since then the company has tightened its belt, even as CEO Sundar Pichai posted a staggering $225 million in revenue in 2022. continue. A range of perks have also been cut, including closing some snack bars, called microkitchens, and closing cafeterias on low-traffic days. Also, employees can’t automatically replace computers or buy cell phones easily, and non-engineering employees will use his Chromebooks instead of high-end laptops. He reports CNBC.

